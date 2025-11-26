Lions RB Earns Another NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has again been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, following an exceptional performance against the New York Giants.

It's the second time this season the former first-round NFL draft pick has won the award.

Against the New York Giants, Gibbs was able to secure 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Also, he caught 11 passes for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown, in Detroit's 34-27 home victory.

His performance against the Washington Commanders, in which he secured 142 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns, earned him the award the first time this season.

Quarterback Jared Goff also won the award this season, after he torced the Chicago Bears for 335 passing yards and five touchdowns, against a division rival in the 2025 home-opener.

Head coach Dan Campbell praised the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back this week for his versatility and understanding of his responsibilities.

This season, the offense has relied more on Gibbs, as he is earning more targets on the ground and in the passing game.

Detroit's fifth-year head coach indicated Gibbs has emerged as a player that deserves as many targets as he has been receiving.

“You can’t argue with everything that he’s able to do. He’s such a versatile player. I go back to this, it’s one of the reasons why, well there’s many, that we loved him so much when he was coming out is that, man, forget the – which is a huge part of it – the ability that he has. He’s got some rare ability," said Campbell. "But he’s smart, he’s a football guy, he can retain a lot of information. I mean, we put a lot on him now between the H and the F and pulling the receiver, and then he comes back, two back. He can take all that on and knows all of it. Knows all those jobs, and it doesn’t slow him down.

"He’s got instincts. He’s an instinctive football player. He’s got unbelievable vision for a runner. He knows how to set up blocks, and then he’s got the explosiveness and speed to finish," Campbell added. "So, he’s got it all. And he can protect, and he can, he’s an outstanding player. How can you not use the guy and get him some touches? Get him a lot of touches? But you also, we’ve got plenty around him, too. And we’re going to use those guys as well.”

