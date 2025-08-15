Camp Highlight: Jameson Williams Cooks Dolphins Cornerback
The Detroit Lions were not hesitant to showcase their deep-threat passing attack during practice on Thursday.
Jameson Williams has been electrifying for the majority of training camp, and his talents were on full display in front of supportive Lions' fans.
Miami was in town, and it was the second joint practice against the NFL East squad. A day earlier, the former No. 2 overall pick had a quieter day, as he took a backseat to teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown.
On Thursday, Williams was the target of a deep toss from Jared Goff and found his way open, easily beating cornerback Kendall Sheffield.
Offensive coordinator John Morton has indicated during his early talks with the media that taking more deep shots is something that is quite intriguing, especially with the speed featured by the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout.
In a highlight training camp play, Williams easily sped past two Dolphins defenders, including safety Ifeatu Melifonwu. Williams certainly verbalized his excitement and shared some trash talk directed towards his former teammate.
Fox Sports NFL reporter Jordan Schultz visited the team's Allen Park Performance Center and raved out what the former NFL first-round draft pick could accomplish this upcoming season.
Schultz shared on social media, "Was in Detroit for #Dolphins v #Lions joint practice, and Jameson Williams is hitting a different level of electric. Explosive speed, big-play ability — he was a constant problem. Everyone I spoke to (including two Miami coaches) had nothing but high praise for him. Jamo in for a monster year."
Could Jameson Williams beat Tyreek Hill in a race?
The early buzz surrounding the joint practices was the debate regarding who really was the fastest wide receiver in the NFL.
With Williams' blazing speed, an argument could be made he would pose quite the challenge for Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. Unfortunately, the Dolphins standout player did not participate in practice this week.
Lions coach Dan Campbell was not all that interested in providing support for Williams side, when asked by Lions OnSI to provide reasons his standout receiver would win the race.
“I’m not getting into that," Campbell said. "That’s a lot of speed, alright? That would be a lot of speed on one field. Imagine all three of them out there on the same team together, alright? That’s what I think about. No, I’m not getting into all that, man. That’s a ton of speed.”