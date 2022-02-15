Can DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Become 'Elite' with Detroit Lions?

While Aidan Hutchinson has become the draft crush in Michigan, could Kayvon Thibodeux actually be the better player?

Former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is clearly the fan favorite in the hearts and minds of Detroit Lions fans.

After witnessing his stellar 2021 season, adding a player with his talent, energy level and drive would likely be a true culture fit inside the Lions' locker room.

But, does he actually have the potential to become elite playing in Detroit?

According to Bleacher Report, it is actually Kayvon Thibodeaux who is listed as the one player the Lions must target in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Writer Kristopher Knox shared why the site's scouting department believes Thibodeaux has an opportunity to play at an elite level in the NFL.

"Kayvon Thibodeaux checks every box for a high-end pass-rusher with potential through the roof," Derrik Klassen explained. "Primarily a speed-rusher, Thibodeaux shows threatening burst off the snap and accelerates as well as anyone through his next few steps, regularly giving him the outside edge against offensive tackles."

Last season, Detroit recorded only 30 sacks and are desperately in need of upgrading their pass-rush.

Thibodeaux is considered a top draft draft prospect, but his stock has steadily been falling since the end of the season.

He is hoping the work he is putting in prior to the scouting combine will pay off in changing analysts view of his talent.

"What I don't understand about people who analyze football, how can a personality dictate a play style," Thibodeaux said, via the Detroit News. "Because I'm a calm person, because I'm laid back and I like to have fun, how does that dictate how I play the game? So I have a lot of people look at me like I'm California cool, but I am poised and I'm very strategic with how I play. I'm also relentless."

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 255-pounds, the 21-year-old secured seven sacks and close to 50 quarterback pressures in 10 games played at Oregon last season.