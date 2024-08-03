Penei Sewell: Lions Have 'Hands Full' Against Burns, Thibodeaux
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell is an emerging star in the NFL.
The Oregon product was voted a top-25 player in the league after an All-Pro season in 2023. Now, he and the Lions have high expectations for the upcoming campaign. A big step in the offseason will be taken next week when the Lions travel to take on the New York Giants in two joint practices and then the preseason opener.
Sewell spoke to Lions On SI exclusively after practice Friday regarding initial impressions of the offensive and defensive lines along with preparations for joint practices next week.
Interview questions and answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Lions On SI: How would you evaluate the first week of padded practices at training camp?
Penei Sewell: “I think pretty good. There’s still a lot of things to work on and we still have a long ways to go. But just the intensity and the effort the guys showed is promising.”
Lions On SI: You've had some battles with Aidan Hutchinson throughout camp. How has it been competing against the defensive line?
P.S.: “Just off of Hutch, our battles are always tough. He gets some and I get some, so we get better each and every day. Overall, coach T-Will (defensive line coach Terrell Williams) does a great job of getting those boys right and it’s a different feel out there compared to last year. A different intensity, the way they’re coming off the ball. We’re getting better.”
Lions On SI: How would you evaluate the potential of your starting offensive line?
P.S.: “We’re still pretty raw I think just ‘cause we got Zeitler, he’s new to the offense. And now Glas (offensive lineman Graham Glasgow) has to go over to left guard. But overall, we already know the expectations and we’re on the right trajectory to fulfill what needs to be done.”
Lions On SI: How did it feel when you heard the news about Taylor Decker's contract extension?
P.S.: “It means a lot, that’s big dog right there. We have him around longer, makes me happy, puts a smile on my face and keeps the great vibes in the room.”
Lions On SI: Why did you take the championship belt for the day?
P.S.: “I wanted to carry it for the day to feel like a champion out here, but it actually belonged to a fan. I wanted to grab it, get a couple signatures for him and give it back.”
Lions On SI: What are you working on personally ahead of the 2024 season?
P.S.: “To be honest, consistency. That’s really it. Day in and day out, coming in every day, being the same person and not get the up and downs like usual. I’m in year four now, so just that consistency aspect from technique, effort, all of that. That’s what I’m working on.”
Lions On SI: How excited are you about traveling to take on the New York Giants in joint practices next week?
P.S.: “It’ll be great work. They have the addition of Brian Burns. It’ll be great work on both edges this time, now they have a compliment to Kayvon. I know me and Deck, we’ve got our hands full and also the interior, they’ve got Dexter. He’s one of the best in the league so they’ve got a great D-line and it’s a great test for us. We’ll be ready.”
Lions On SI: What's your scouting report on Brian Burns?
P.S.: “Very versatile. Very athletic, very bendy. He can do it all and he can mix in some power also. Those combinations make a defensive end very dangerous. There’s Kayvon, who’s kinda similar but he’s more powerful. So we’ll just see, and it’s a great test for me and Deck.”