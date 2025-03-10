Carlton Davis Does Not Expect to Play for Lions in 2025
Detroit Lions free agent cornerback Carlton Davis believes he settled for an offer that could have been less than his market value when he inked a three-year, $45 million contract in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This time around, the 28-year-old does not want to accept any contract offer that is less than what he believes is market value for his services.
Speaking with NFL reporter Mike Silver recently, the talented defensive back expressed he has learned lessons about the business side of the game and does not want to feel he is being paid less than what he is worth.
Davis stated, "This time, I ain’t gonna settle for less.”
After being traded to Detroit, Davis was able to showcase his physicality and ability to matchup against talented wideouts in the division and in the NFC.
In 2024, Davis suffered a season-ending broken jaw against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.
Now in the prime of his career, the former Buccaneers defensive back is willing to be patient as teams start making his representatives offers to join their team.
Detroit is reportedly not wanting to pay north of $15 million annually, which is what Davis believes is the value for one of the league's accomplished defensive backs.
“There are very few corners in the NFL, you can probably name five, who have the same presence in the passing game and the running game,” Davis said. “I bring aggression and coverage skills, and I’ve been displaying both for years. Guys who know ball understand the impact that I have.
“Teams know about me," Davis continued. "They scheme around me. They’re scared of me. They know what’s up. I’m playing my best ball, and I’m gonna be even better this year.”