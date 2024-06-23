Carlton Davis Film Review: Veteran CB Gives Secondary Big Upgrade
The Detroit Lions made a variety of rooms to further improve their cornerback room ahead of the 2024 season.
One of the biggest was the addition of Carlton Davis III, who comes from Tampa Bay via a trade. The veteran corner brings plenty of experience and proven production to a room that desperately needs to improve if the organization is to reach its ambitious goals.
Lucky for the Lions, Davis' play style perfectly fits the mold designed by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Here are three takeaways from a review of Davis' 2023 film while playing for the Buccaneers.
Press-man
An appealing characteristic that Davis possesses is his ability to play press-man, which Glenn desires from his cornerbacks. The veteran has no fear of squaring off against big-bodied receivers, as he did plenty of it in 2024.
Davis primarily lined up against opposing team's top options last season when in man coverage. Though his coverage numbers weren't sparkling, as he earned a modest 63.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus last season, he has the instincts and ability to contribute in this area at a high level.
Take into account this rep against the Philadelphia Eagles during the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, where Davis is lined up against Devonta Smith. One of the faster wideouts in the league, Smith can run by just about every defender he lines up against.
This situation is late in the first half, and the Eagles are trying to make up ground before the break and cut into their deficit. After Jalen Hurts connected with Smith for a first down, a timeout sets up this play.
Davis does a solid job of using his leverage to force Smith to the sideline, using the boundary as an extra defender. In doing so, he makes it impossible for the Alabama product to haul in the pass and get both feet down in bounds. As a result, it's an incompletion. The Eagles ultimately were unable to score before the half.
Instincts
His instincts are on full display in the next clip, which occurred in Week 14 against the Falcons. After a solid punt by Tampa Bay's Jake Camarda, Atlanta tries some misdirection in an effort to catch the defense off-guard.
After motioning Bijan Robinson out of the pistol formation, quarterback Desmond Ridder fakes a handoff before wheeling around and forcing an anticipation throw. Unluckily for the young quarterback, Davis read the play easily.
Davis starts his process of jumping the pass during the pre-snap, as he creeps toward Robinson when he begins to motion into the slot. The timing for a play like this to work has to be perfect, and Davis simply interrupts it.
Neither of Atlanta's receivers out wide account for Davis, allowing him to breeze right into the passing lane and intercept the pass. Robinson just barely touches him down, preventing a defensive score.
The interception against Atlanta was one of two on the year for Davis, with the other coming in Week 12 against Indianapolis.
Again, this interception was a product of Davis knowing where to be and getting there in a timely manner. This time, he also benefits from a poorly thrown ball by quarterback Gardner Minshew.
The concept from the Colts involves a bunch set. Davis appears to be a forced defender here, with the play designed for Minshew to read his movements and adjust accordingly. The tight end runs a drag, the outside receiver runs a corner and the slot maneuvers to the flat.
Davis goes with the receiver in the flat, theoretically leaving the wide receiver on a corner open. However, the Buccaneers have safety help over the top to take that option away. Minshew throws to the flat, but his intended receiver stopped running.
As a result, Davis runs the route for the receiver and winds up with the interception.
Physicality
Part of what makes Davis so successful in man coverage is his physicality. The veteran cornerback has seen plenty throughout his career, including this season lining up against Indianapolis' Michael Pittman Jr..
The Colts' wideout measures at 6-foot-4, which makes him a tough assignment. In this rep, though, Davis is able to recover after being initially beaten and finish the play with a strong tackle. With his physicality, he eliminates any chance for yards after catch for the wide receiver.
Initially, Davis falls victim to another route inhibiting his coverage path, which allows Pittman to get free and make the reception. However, the defender closes quickly and recovers to make the play.
In this game against the Colts, Davis had 10 tackles. While Pittman ultimately had a big day with 10 catches for 107 yards, the veteran corner held him to just four catches for 18 yards when the two were pitted against each other.