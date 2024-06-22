Predicting Lions' 2024 Stat Leaders: Offense
The Detroit Lions offense has become one of the league’s most feared units under the leadership of Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson.
After struggling in the first year of the Campbell era, the reins were turned over to Johnson from former coordinator Anthony Lynn. The result was an astounding jump in production in 2022, which was sustained into last season as the Lions developed into one of the league’s most prolific offenses.
A big catalyst to that success has been the synergy between Campbell, Johnson and quarterback Jared Goff. The veteran quarterback has revived his career and is playing at a high level, which led to him earning a massive contract extension this offseason.
Heading into the 2024 season, the Lions return a vast array of weapons that projects to once again make up one of the NFL’s highest-scoring groups.
Here are predictions for who will lead the team in numerous offensive statistical categories.
Rushing yards
Last season, the Lions nearly had two 1,000-yard rushers as both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs had successful debut seasons. Montgomery, a veteran, and Gibbs, a 2023 first-round pick, flourished in Detroit’s run-heavy attack.
Both players missed time at points with injuries, but were able to remain healthy for a majority of the campaign. Behind Detroit’s offensive line, another healthy campaign for the duo could result in high-level production once again.
With Gibbs expected to take on a bigger role in the passing game, Montgomery will still get the bell-cow share of the carries.
As a result, I’m expecting him to pace the team in yards once again in 2024. Gibbs will produce at a high level and be a threat to break away from the defense every time he gets the ball, but Montgomery will still be the power option that Detroit relies on late in games to put away opponents.
Rushing touchdowns
Montgomery had a career-high 13 touchdowns on the ground last season. The Lions have never shied away from trying to pound the ball into the end zone with the run deep in opposing territory, and this approach won’t change in 2024.
This stat is a toss-up, though, as Gibbs got plenty of touches in the red zone last year. Despite being viewed as a speedy back, the Alabama product showed he’s more than capable of getting tough yards between the tackles and being a physical presence.
As a result, Gibbs is the pick to lead the team in touchdowns in 2024. In addition to his affinity for tough yards, he also has breakaway speed that will allow him to outrun defenders for long gains on regular occasions.
Receptions
Amon-Ra St. Brown had a huge 2023 campaign, in which he surpassed 1,500 receiving yards and had another 100-plus catch season. After signing a long-term deal this offseason, the USC product appears primed for another big year.
He gets open at a high level and is one of the league’s most consistent third-down targets. In addition to his strong route-running and toughness, he has excellent rapport with Goff and has operated as a security blanket for the offense.
Detroit’s offense will have plenty of playmakers that will get their opportunities, but the Lions’ top option will be St. Brown. If he remains healthy, he’ll challenge his total from last year with 119 receptions.
Receiving yards
It’s hard to bet against St. Brown in this category as well. More targets equal more opportunities for yards, and St. Brown will have plenty.
A dark horse to contend for this category will be Jameson Williams, who has elite field-stretching potential. With the 2024 offseason being his first without any limitations, the Alabama product is widely viewed as a breakout candidate for Detroit’s offense.
Still, it’s difficult to not make St. Brown the choice. He has the strength to garner yards after the catch, and has also shown the ability to outrun defenders and turn short targets into big gains. He also has ultra-reliable hands, which makes drops a rarity.
Receiving touchdowns
Tight end Sam LaPorta had an electric rookie campaign last season, quickly emerging into one of the NFL’s best pass-catchers at his position. He had modest production in college playing in Iowa’s struggling offense, but was able to quickly adjust to the NFL and perform at a high level.
The Iowa product broke the NFL record for most catches by a rookie tight end last year and came close to 900 receiving yards. He also showcased toughness playing through a knee injury throughout the playoffs.
St. Brown will get plenty of targets, but LaPorta could be the main option in the red zone for Detroit’s passing attack. He finished with 10 touchdowns last season, equaling St. Brown’s total, and could surpass that total in 2024. LaPorta can take another step toward being one of the NFL’s elite tight ends this season, and is the leading candidate to pace the team in receiving scores.