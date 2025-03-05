Carlton Davis Won't Make Same Mistake Twice: 'Ya'll Know Who To Pay'
Detroit Lions free agent cornerback Carlton Davis took to social media to likely explain his current stance on what he is seeking in order to ink his name on the dotted line.
"I won't make the same mistake twice. If you want your defense upgraded yall know who to pay," Davis shared. "Turn on the tape."
Davis is likely going to be among the most coveted free agents at his position. According to Spotrac, the veteran defensive back is potentially in line to earn a three-year, $43.9 million contract or more. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets have been listed by pundits as potential landing spots.
In his first season in Motown, the 28-year-old appeared in 13 games and recorded two interceptions, 56 tackles and 11 pass defensed. Unfortunately, the 77.0 passer rating when targeted was a career-worst mark. He suffered a season-ending fractured jaw against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.
Last offseason, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed set the market, when he inked a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.
When Davis was traded to Detroit, he touted his lockdown abilities and said that his desire was to show Lions' fans he could be a true No. 1 defensive back.
“I’ve done it, taken guys out of the game before. Check the film,” Davis expressed when he first arrived in Motown. “Turn on the Tampa Bay film. Turn on me against top receivers and see their stats when I’m on them. Not when they’re in zone. Not when they’re in the slot running away from me. Not when I am in zone. When I’m man-on-man, press. Turn on that film, and then let me know what you think."