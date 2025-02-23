Lions 2025 Mock Draft With Trade
The Detroit Lions have a glaring need at edge rusher, and in order to get the best, they may have to make a move.
Such a move would require a hefty deal, as evidenced by the deals made by teams in years past. One way the Lions could somewhat lighten the load would be to identify a team in need of a quarterback, and make a deal around Hendon Hooker.
The Tennessee product is heading into the third year of his rookie contract, and with Jared Goff beginning a four-year extension, his path to playing time in Detroit is uncertain. With the Seattle Seahawks facing uncertainty surrounding their quarterback situation for the future, their draft slot at No. 18 overall could allow the Lions to still get one of the best pass rushers.
Here's a look at how the Lions could proceed in the draft if they were to make a move of this caliber to land a top-tier pass rusher.
Round 1
TRADE: Lions acquire picks 18 and 173 from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for picks 60 and 133, a 2026 second-round pick and QB Hendon Hooker.
Pick 18: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
In making this trade, the Lions give the Seahawks an insurance plan under center with Geno Smith entering the final year of his contract. Seattle can allow Smith to play out his current deal, then give Hooker a chance to prove his abilities in what would be the final year of his rookie deal.
Detroit makes the move to go get an edge rusher, as Mykel Williams is an ideal fit for what the team likes to do defensively. He's a physical defender who works well with his hands. Had it not been for an injury that lingered through most of the year, Williams could've been even more productive in his final collegiate season.
Giving up so much capital along with Hooker would be a tough pill to swallow, but the currency that is draft picks is extremely valuable to teams. In order to hold on to their own first-round pick this is a price they'll have to pay.
Pick 28: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
The Lions elect to stay on the defensive line for their second first-round pick, targeting Oregon's Derrick Harmon. A Michigan State transfer, Harmon used a strong season with the Ducks to vault himself into the conversation of the top defensive linemen available in the draft.
He had five sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season for the Ducks, showcasing his athletic ability to get by blockers and pursue the quarterback. His pass-rush ability from the interior would fit nicely in the Lions' rotation, which is headlined by Alim McNeill and DJ Reader.
Round 3
Pick 101: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
After trading Hooker, the Lions would be in the market for a backup quarterback. Here, they take a chance on one of the most intriguing players in the entire draft. Jalen Milroe is as talented of a runner as they come and has all the physical tools, but needs to develop more as a passer.
The upside to drafting a player like Milroe is that he could become a player the Lions could utilize right away. He's a talented runner and has breakaway speed, so Detroit could create special packages for him in an effort to keep defenses off balance.
Round 5
Pick 173: OT Chase Lundt, UCONN
The Lions have two established tackles leading their offensive line, but there are benefits to adding talent for depth purposes up front. Taylor Decker has dealt with injuries in recent years, so having quality backup options is paramount.
Lundt is an experienced redshirt senior who has exceptional lateral mobility, which fits the outside zone style that the Lions had deployed at times under former coordinator Ben Johnson. His agility also allows him to stay in front of edge rushers.
Round 6
Pick 198: WR Nick Nash, San Jose State
Nash was one of the most productive Group of Five receivers last year, notching 1,382 receiving yards for the Spartans. He had 16 touchdown catches and earned All-American honors. While the level of competition will cause some concern about his consistency at the next level, he has the physical tools to compete at a high level.
The Lions could utilize Nash as a rotational third receiver, especially if they elect to bring back Tim Patrick on another short-term deal. He has plenty of upside, and the Lions could benefit from taking a chance on a player with so much proven production.
Round 7
Pick 230: TE Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss
The Lions have a pair of solid tight ends in Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, both of whom are settled into their roles in the offense. However, the third tight end position remains up in the air with Shane Zylstra set to be a free agent.
As a result, the Lions could add competitive depth by adding a Michigan native in Prieskorn, who hails from Lake Orion. He was steady over his five-year college career with Memphis and Ole Miss, totaling 1,531 receiving yards.
Prieskorn could compete for the third tight end spot, and has the receiving production to potentially work his way into a role early in his career.
Pick 246: IOL Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
Vinson was a tackle for Alabama A&M and got a chance to compete against the best at the Senior Bowl. However, he projects as a player who could benefit from sliding inside to guard at the next level.
Detroit has questions about its interior depth, as Graham Glasgow took a step back and Kevin Zeitler is set to be a free agent. There's plenty to like about Vinson's physical make-up, as he measues at 6-foot-6, 314 pounds. If the Lions can unlock all the potential, he could wind up being a steal.