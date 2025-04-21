2025 Lions Draft Primer
It is officially NFL Draft week. Beginning Thursday, the Detroit Lions will have three days to add talent from the collegiate ranks to what is already one of the league's best rosters.
Detroit built this roster predominantly through the draft under the leadership of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, acing their early selections. Now, with the team having the success it's had, the challenge will be continuing that level of success as its picks come later.
As it stands, the Lions currently hold the 28th overall selection, as the first of their seven picks in this year's draft. How Holmes and company navigate this year's edition of the most popular offseason event will be intriguing as the team looks to take the final leap toward a Super Bowl.
Holmes has become known for drafting for fit rather than need. So, while the team has minor holes on its roster, it would not come as a surprise if the Lions draft the best player available regardless of positional need in the first round.
Here is everything you need to know about the Lions heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
2024 Lions record: 15-2 (first place in NFC North)
Key additions
CB D.J. Reed, DT Roy Lopez, LB Grant Stuard, CB Avonte Maddox, CB Rock Ya-Sin, TE Kenny Yeboah, QB Kyle Allen
Key losses
CB Carlton Davis, OL Kevin Zeitler, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB Kindle Vildor, WR Maurice Alexander, TE James Mitchell, DE Jonah Williams
2025 draft picks
Round 1: No. 28
Round 2: No. 60
Round 3: No. 102 (Compensatory selection)
Round 4: No. 130
Round 6: No. 196 (From TB)
Round 7: No. 228 (From DAL)
Round 7: No. 244
Team needs
EDGE: The Lions already have one of the league's most prolific young pass-rushers in Aidan Hutchinson. However, they have yet to find a consistent complement for him and had a difficult time sacking opposing quarterbacks after his season-ending injury.
If the Lions were to find a strong complement for Hutchinson, it could give them one of the league's best pass-rush units. It is an overall deep class at the position, so the Lions likely will be able to find talent at the spot even if they don't use their first pick on a pass-rusher.
Interior offensive line: Kevin Zeitler's departure creates an opening at right guard, with the other four starters from last season all returning. Though Christian Mahogany impressed in his opportunities to start last season, he still has room to grow.
Graham Glasgow struggled at the left guard spot last year, and Detroit could look to add young competition for him. Mahogany headlines the crop of young players currently on the roster. But, with some intriguing guard options at the top of the class, the Lions could look to pounce and try to add starter-quality young talent to their talented offensive line.
Defensive tackle: Standout Alim McNeill is in jeopardy of missing the start of the season due to a knee injury suffered late last season. As a result, the team could benefit from adding some versatile defensive tackle depth.
DJ Reader, newcomer Roy Lopez and Brodric Martin give the team solid nose tackle options. However, the team would benefit from adding a tackle capable of lining up in multiple alignments who also offers pass-rush upside. Like the EDGE position, there's a lot to like about this year's crop across the board.
Wide receiver: Holmes said during the NFL's annual meetings that he would like for the team to add young depth at wide receiver, and as a result, Detroit could be looking to add through the draft. While Amon-Ra St. Brown has been steady as ever in earning two straight All-Pro appearances, Jameson Williams' future with the team is uncertain with at most two more years remaining on his rookie deal.
Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond also both have one year remaining on their respective contracts, and the Lions could be looking to re-stock with depth through the draft. If the opportunity arises to add a wideout who is comfortable as a run-blocker and fits the Lions' style, Holmes could certainly make the call.
Linebacker: The Lions are in a good spot when it comes to depth at linebacker in 2025, but following this year things could certainly change. Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez both have just one year remaining on their current deals, and Detroit has several other players at the position on one-year deals.
Detroit could prioritize a linebacker prospect with special teams ability, as that would provide the player with an opportunity to make an instant impact should they be lower on the defensive depth chart. However, new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard schemed ways to get all of his linebackers on the field while serving as the position coach, and could be looking to do the same in his first year in his new role.
Top targets
Because the Lions are picking 28th overall, it is difficult to pinpoint prospects at the top of the class who will be available at their first selection. However, here is a collection of players who are expected to be available at the 28th overall pick who fit the Lions.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
Ezeiruaku was one of the most productive defenders in all of college football last season, notching 16.5 sacks at Boston College and earning All-American honors last season. He has a deep bag of rush moves and projects to be one of the most pro-ready edge defenders in the class.
He still has room to grow as a run defender, which could lead to growing pains early in his career. Still, the floor for him would be a rotational pass-rusher as a rookie, which is an avenue for him to play an impactful role in Detroit's defense.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Golden has the speed to be a dynamic threat at the professional level. He's also a nuanced route-runner, and despite his size he has the ball skills to compete in contested catch situations. The Lions are light on receiver depth behind St. Brown, Williams, Patrick and Raymond, and Golden is one of the best at the position in the draft.
The wideout also checks a box that the Lions value as a run-blocker, as he appears willing to mix it up on tape. With his speed, pairing him with Williams could make the Lions' offense even more dynamic in 2025 and beyond.
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
A Michigan native who began his career at Michigan State, Harmon had a solid final collegiate season at Oregon. He has the versatility to play in multiple alignments along the defensive line, and demonstrated his ability to be impactful as a pass-rusher with five sacks in 2024.
With McNeill expected to miss the start of the year, adding a defensive tackle who can plug and play in multiple alignments would be an asset for the Lions' defense. Harmon is versatile and meets the Lions' standards for effort and play style with his tenacity.
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Williams is a tenacious, physical defender who sets a firm edge against the run and can get after the passer. As a result, his multi-faceted ability is appealing for the Lions. He could be the ideal compliment to Hutchinson due to his ability to stifle the run.
The latest in a long line of talented defenders to come out of Georgia, he's played in a defensive scheme that has translated to professional success. He may not have the developed rush package that other prospects have, but his athleticism paired with some development can lead to him become a solid pro.
Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
Zabel played tackle at North Dakota State, but is expected to be at his best on the interior at the NFL level. Be it at guard or center, he has plenty to offer thanks to his athleticism and physicality, as he has powerful hands and can move off the line of scrimmage efficiently.
The Lions have a vacancy at the guard position, and with Glasgow struggling last year there's an opportunity to win a starting job at either position with a strong training camp. With Frank Ragnow also having dealt with injuries in recent seasons, having reliable center depth would also be beneficial. Zabel checks all those boxes.
Other potential Lions first-round targets:
Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Shemar Stewart, DT/EDGE, Texas A&M
When is the 2025 NFL Draft?
Round 1: 8 p.m., Thursday, April 24
Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m., Friday, April 25
Rounds 4-7: Noon, Saturday, April 26
Draft coverage
NFL Draft coverage will be provided by ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and NFL Network throughout the three-day event.