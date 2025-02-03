Christen Goff Is Cementing Herself In SI Swimsuit History
The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will again be featured in Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit edition.
Christen Goff made her debut in 2021 and will be featured for the fifth time.
According to SI Swimsuit, "Now on set in Jamaica, reuniting with Tsai for the first time since her debut photo shoot, SI Swimsuit is thrilled to officially welcome Goff back to the fold. Her full gallery of images will be released closer to the 2025 magazine in May, but until then, the brand is so excited to share the first official image as a sneak peek of what’s to come. Be sure to keep up with our 2025 reveals pageand Instagramfor more behind the scenes teases from set."
Goff and his wife have given back to the Metro Detroit community in many ways.
When the fires recently impacted southern California, Christen and the Lions' franchise quarterback made efforts to make try and assist those dealing with the aftermath.
"Please send an Amazon wish list for yourself, family, or friends that have been affected by the fires across Southern CA, said Jared Goff on social media. "We will create a master list of all the wishlists so we can work together to help clear these lists and get families exactly what they are in need of now and in the coming weeks. Direct message your wishlist to Christen Goff."
The 30-year-old is this year's Lions NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee. Through his "JG16" brand, the talented quarterback provides funds and resources to those in need. He was first nominated back in 2022.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is expected to be released in May of 2025.