Podcast: Offseason Needs, Lions Need to Level Up in 2025

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions need to level up to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025.

Though they recorded a franchise-record 15 wins in 2024, the team ultimately fell short of its ultimate goal of a Super Bowl with a devastating loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

Issues on both sides of the ball were exposed in that loss, leading to what was a crushing early exit from the postseason.

As a result, the offseason will be a pivotal one for general manager Brad Holmes and company. Sustained success has been a theme pushed by the organization, and the team will be looking to find the best pieces to help them maximize their championship window.

“It’s unusual to be talking about sustained success for the Lions. I think, clearly, you recognize that as long as Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are gonna work together, that’s one of the strengths of the organization," this writer said. "You’ve got leadership at the top that should set the tone for this football team moving forward. So I would expect success, but right now the Lions are still on the climb for the ultimate success. They still have not won a Super Bowl, and that’s how I’ve always focused and analyzed a team – how close are they to winning a Super Bowl?” 

The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores the Lions' biggest areas of need, which areas they should target in free agency and the draft and reacts live to the news that Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has requested a trade.

