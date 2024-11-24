Christian Mahogany Active Against Colts
The Detroit Lions' cornerback depth will be tested on Sunday.
With Terrion Arnold ruled out and Ennis Rakestraw placed on injured reserve, the Lions are down two members of their roster at that position. They did get reinforcement on Saturday with the activation of cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from injured reserve.
Other inactives for the Lions include Giovanni Manu, Brodric Martin, Kayode Awosika, Colby Sorsdal and Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Christian Mahogany is active for the first time in his NFL career. He was recently activated off of the NFI list. Despite not getting game action, the rookie has impressed his coaches including offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
"Yeah, I think the coolest thing that coach does for practice to help develop some of these guys is, he still maintains one-on-ones over the course of the week," Johnson said. "Good versus good, young guys versus young guys, whatever that is, and so you’ve really been able to see, since he’s come off of IR, you’ve seen Christian grow immensely. I really wish we, as a staff really wish, he would have been available there in the preseason because those would’ve been huge games to really get a gauge for where he’s at right now, and it’s a little bit harder in practice.
"Sometimes we have pads on, sometimes we don’t," Johnson continued. "But, from the one-on-one aspect, the pass-pro and run blocking, you see flashes of immense potential right there. So, we’ll continue to try to find where we can slip him in to get him more experience, but he’s a guy that we have high hopes for.”
Moseley will make his season debut against the Colts, working opposite Carlton Davis. Nickel cornerback Amik Robertson will also be a big part of the team's game plan, and Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor could also get snaps at the position.
