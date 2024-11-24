Best Bet: Jameson Williams Is Clutch Against Colts
The Detroit Lions got a career performance from wide receiver Jameson Williams last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hauling in four passes for 123 yards, Williams displayed his dynamic speed in the team's blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. His 123 receiving yards were a career-high.
Now, heading into Week 12, Williams could again take on a big role as the Lions look to make their winning streak nine games with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Since returning from a suspension in Week 10 against the Texans, Williams has seven catches for 177 yards and a touchdown.
He's also a big-play threat, as he's averaged 22.4 yards per catch in 2024. That number ranks second behind only Indianapolis' Alec Pierce. All four of his touchdowns this season, in fact all seven of his career receiving touchdowns, have been 30 yards or longer.
The third-year wideout has firmly established himself as a key part of the offense, and continues to see increased targets as a result. Williams going over his projected total of receiving yards, currently set at 42.5 at (-120) odds is PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis' best bet for the week.
"Oddsmakers can continue to disrespect Jameson Wiliams, and we can continue to make money off of it," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Williams continues to see over/under totals in the 40s, yet he has had six of his eight games see him get at least 53 yards receiving. In five of them, he has had at least 76 yards. Just these past two games alone, we have seen Williams prove he’s not just a speed receiver. He made some very difficult catches against the Houston Texans. But, he’s always a threat to break a big play. He already has four games with a catch of 50 yards or more as is. The Colts may rely on zone for pass defense, but that doesn’t mean Williams will be bottled up. Look for him to continue to be a big factor in the offense on Sunday."
