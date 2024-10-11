Lions OL Ruled Out Against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions' roster got the opportunity to get healthier over the course of the last week, as the bye week gave the team time to recover.
Both Brian Branch and Frank Ragnow are expected to play after missing the team's Week 4 win. Dan Campbell praised the toughness of Ragnow, and Branch is in better health after dealing with an illness in Week 4.
As it stands, rookie offensive lineman Christian Mahogany is the only player ruled out. Mahogany will remain on the Non-Football Illness list, where he has been since training camp after dealing with mono.
Safety Kerby Joseph had a hamstring injury pop up during the week, but was not listed on the injury report Friday and was a full participant in practice.
Defensive lineman Brodric Martin remains on injured reserve, but appears to be nearing a return to practice soon. Campbell updated his status Friday, as Martin has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the season.
“He’s doing a good job, he’s progressed nicely," Campbell said. "I think he’s – I can’t give you a date, like how close, but he’s right in line to where we thought he would be, so he’s doing really good. Really good.”
The Dallas Cowboys have a number of injuries they are currently dealing with, particularly on defense. Most notably, top defender Micah Parsons has been a non-participant in practice with an ankle injury after missing last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys have not released game designations for Sunday as of publication.
Lions Week 6 Friday injury report
Christian Mahogany -- OUT (Illness)