Burning Question: Could David Montgomery Return This Season?
The Detroit Lions have a newfound dilemma at running back. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that David Montgomery, one half of the team's dynamic running back tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs, is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery.
The veteran back reportedly tore his MCL in Detroit's loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Despite all this, Montgomery hasn't been placed on injured reserve as of yet, leaving a glimmer of hope that he'll play again at some point this season. The sixth-year pro also left the door open to returning to play while hosting a local coat drive Tuesday.
“I don’t know. We’re kind of working through the logistics right now. Things may change,” an optimistic Montgomery told Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers, in reference to the injury.
And when directly asked if he'll play again this season, he expressed, “I hope so.”
If Montgomery ends up being lost for the season, it'd be a crucial blow to Ben Johnson's offense. The “Knuckles” to Gibbs’ “Sonic” persona, the former Bears running back has bulldozed through opposing defenses all throughout the 2024 campaign. Through 14 games, he's accumulated 185 carries for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns. Plus, he's garnered another 341 yards as a pass-catcher.
Montgomery and Gibbs have perfectly complemented each other all season long, and have formed one of the game's very best backfield duos.
In the place of Montgomery, expect an even bigger workload for the aforementioned Gibbs. The second-year back is in the midst of a career-best campaign, having already amassed a career-high 1,047 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games. Along with that, the dual-threat back has contributed another 395 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.
From all accounts, the former Georgia Tech and Alabama back is ready to embrace the increased workload.
“I've been doing this my whole life, so, I mean, I was always kind of used to being the No. 1 guy. So, I don't think it's going to be too different right now,” Gibbs said on “The Jim Rome Show” on Tuesday.
Undeniably, Montgomery is a mentally and physically tough running back who is capable of playing through pain. So, it'd be foolish to count him out and say there's absolutely no chance he returns to play this season.
Yet, it will be an uphill battle with as serious of an injury as a torn MCL, and the odds are certainly not in his favor.
Quite similarly, Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, who's been out with a broken tibia and fibula since Week 6, also hasn't given up hope on the idea of returning this season. Additionally, he recently expressed that he will do just that if Detroit advances to the Super Bowl.