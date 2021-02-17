Signing Wideout Tyrell Williams Makes Sense for Detroit Lions

Williams was recently released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Read more on why he is a potential fit for the Detroit Lions.

In 2019, wide receiver Tyrell Williams signed a four-year, $44.3 million contract agreement to play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After missing all of the 2020 NFL season with a shoulder injury, William was released last week in a move that helped the Raiders save on the salary cap.

According to The Athletic, "Williams played well under Anthony Lynn with the Chargers -- a combined 84 receptions for 1,381 yards and nine TDs over 2017-18. My guess is he’d be available on a one-year flier, after losing all of last season to injury."

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

A former 1,000-yard receiver, Williams is only 29 years- ago and could be a solid addition to a wide receiving corps that includes Quintez Cephus and possibly a returning Kenny Golladay.

In 2019, Williams played in the Raiders' first four games.

He finished with 64 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns prior to his season-ending due to a foot injury.

After his rookie campaign in 2015 when he secured just two receptions, his next two seasons with the Chargers saw Williams secure 112 catches for 1,787 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His expected asking price should be in line with what new general manager Brad Holmes will be looking for when signing free agents this offseason.

While Detroit is expected to free up additional cap space by making cuts and restructuring contracts, it is not expected that the organization will make a huge splash in free agency.

Free agency opens this season on March 17.

