Cowboys Could Be Without Three Key Players Against Lions

Dallas Cowboys are dealing with numerous injuries.

John Maakaron

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions could end up facing an injury-depleted Dallas Cowboys squad in Week 6 at AT&T Stadium.

According to ESPN, "The Cowboys will be without WR Brandin Cooks for at least this week vs. Pittsburgh and potentially longer after an infection developed in his right knee following a procedure he had after remaining in NY following the win against the Giants, according to multiple sources."

Cowboys defenders Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have also been battling injuries, giving Detroit's offense an opportunity to continue their momentum. Parsons is dealing with an ankle injury, while Lawrence has been placed on injured reserve with a foot sprain.

Against the Seahawks, the Lions' offense was able to break out and score 42 points. It was their highest offensive output of the season.

“I am pleased with where we’re at right now because relative to here we are, would I like to be 4-0, absolutely. Yes. But, relative to where we’re at, I feel like we’re beginning to find our stride," said Dan Campbell. "I don’t believe what we saw yesterday is our defense and I believe we’re finding our rhythm offensively and that makes me feel good.

"And I know that we’re just going to continue to get better and better and better," Campbell continued. "We have so many areas to improve in that we will, and we have. But where we’re at after four weeks, 3-1, the growth that we have had to this point, I feel pretty good.”

