Eminem Found Out Grandpa Status With Detroit Lions Jersey
The Detroit Lions have a significant fanbase that spans the entire country, including celebrities and musicians.
Among the many musical artists who support the team is Eminem, who was part of the recently completed NFL Draft that took place in Detroit.
On Thursday afternoon, the popular local musician caused a stir online when it was revealed he is becoming a grandfather for the first time.
A music video dropped for the song Temporary, featuring Skylar Grey.
According to Sports Illustrated, "The song, an ode to his daughter Hailie, features audio and video of her growing up. It also features something that might make you feel very old. Near the end of the video, there is a clip of Hailie joining her father on the steps of a back porch. She presents him with a customized Detroit Lions jersey that is revealed to say GRANDPA. Eminem is going to be a grandfather."
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, who has been the subject of many popular songs in the past, is pregnant with her first child.
Many took to social media to express their joy and amazement time has flown by so fast that Eminem is soon to be a grandfather.
Mathers wed her new husband Evan McClintock in a ceremony this past May.
Additional reading
1.) Aidan Hutchinson Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month
2.) Snap Count Takeaways: Detroit Lions Trust Brandon Joseph
3.) Detroit Lions Kayode Awosika Stood Up to Bully to Aid High School Classmate
4.) Amon-Ra St. Brown Frustrated With Jameson Williams TD Celebrations