Cowboys' DaRon Bland Out Against Lions
The Dallas Cowboys defense took another hit on Saturday ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Cornerback DaRon Bland, who was ruled questionable on Friday, was not added to the active roster and will remain on injured reserve. He has not played in 2024 while dealing with a foot injury.
Because Bland will remain sidelined, the Cowboys elevated cornerback Amani Oruwariye from the practice squad. A former Lion, Oruwariye will be playing his third game of the 2024 season with the Cowboys.
Bland was one of the top-performing cornerbacks in the league last season, as he recorded nine interceptions and five defensive touchdowns.
The Cowboys' defense will be without linebackers Eric Kendricks and Micah Parsons, along with defensive linemen Marshawn Kneeland and Demarcus Lawrence who are both on injured reserve.
No changes to helmets expected
Detroit Football Network reported Saturday that the Lions are not planning to add a third helmet to their rotation. The NFL passed a new rule allowing teams to have three helmet shells that will go into effect next season.
The Lions unveiled new uniforms for this season, adding a blue helmet to their rotation in the process. As it stands, Detroit has its silver and blue helmet shells, with the Thanksgiving edition counting with the silver.
Notes
1.) The Detroit Free Press went 1-on-1 with Alim McNeill, asking him five questions ranging from his baseball experience, overcoming last year's injury and his music career.
2.) Detroit Football Network conducted a mailbag, with beat writer Justin Rogers answering questions about topics including Christian Mahogany's chances of making the roster and a potential role for Brodric Martin when he returns from injured reserve.
3.) The Athletic examined the impact of the safety tandem of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, as both have enjoyed strong starts to the season.