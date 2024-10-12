6 Players Who Need to Step Up for Lions Against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions have had plenty of success on both sides of the ball through their first four games of the season.
With the offense starting to find its groove heading into the bye week and the defense showing plenty of potential, the team has a chance to put together a solid complimentary performance on a big stage against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Here are six players who need to step up against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CB Terrion Arnold
The Lions are making efforts to stop the penalty woes that Arnold has dealt with throughout the start to his career. However, they like the fact that he is challenging opponents with physicality and don't want that to change.
Arnold will face a stiff test on Sunday with the Cowboys' receiving corps. Whether it's CeeDee Lamb or Jalen Tolbert lined up across from him, Arnold will undoubtedly be challenged at a big point in Sunday's game.
The rookie has the confidence to make big plays in big moments, and Sunday could offer him an opportunity to do just that. With the Cowboys struggling to make headway on the ground, Dak Prescott will likely try to test the secondary. It's important that Arnold avoids penalties while remaining physical, and he could get a chance to make a big play.
WR Tim Patrick
Patrick has provided a steady presence and has earned the team's third receiver role after three games with the team. He's caught five passes for 72 yards to this point in the year, and is showing signs that he can be a reliable target for Jared Goff.
With plenty of attention being paid to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, there's going to be opportunities for Patrick to make an impact down the field. As a result, he's a player worth keeping an eye on as the Lions try to take advantage of a decimated Dallas defense.
DE Josh Paschal
With Marcus Davenport out for the season, Pashcal was tabbed as the next one in line to work on the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Like Patrick, the attention paid on others will likely give him opportunities to make an impact.
Paschal has not been known as a dynamic pass rusher, but he's been able to get around the quarterback at certain points. In his first extended role against Seattle, he was able to get three pressures on Geno Smith.
Now, the Kentucky product has the chance to show off his prowess on another big stage. With Prescott having a 5-0 record against Detroit and putting up big numbers against them throughout his career, Paschal could wind up being an impactful player in Sunday's game.
TE Sam LaPorta
LaPorta hasn't had the massive impact that many believed he'd have after a historic rookie year, but signs point to him becoming more involved in the offense in the near future. With Jameson Williams emerging as a breakout player and Amon-Ra St. Brown staying steady, there is a path for LaPorta to step up.
Dallas' secondary is solid, led by Trevon Diggs. DaRon Bland is listed as questionable and could make his return from injured reserve this week, which would give the Cowboys two top defenders in the secondary.
LB Malcolm Rodriguez
Derrick Barnes' injury has forced the Lions to rely on their depth at the linebacker position. Because Barnes played different roles for the unit, there are multiple options to replace him. When the Lions are in base defense, Rodriguez has been the primary option.
Rodriguez had seen his role decrease last year after being a starter in his rookie year of 2022. With increased action, he continues to improve as a run defender. He could play a role in making the Cowboys one-dimensional early, as stopping the run will lead to the Dallas offense being forced to rely on Prescott's arm.
CB Amik Robertson
When the Lions are in nickel as opposed to base defense, it will be Robertson on the field in the slot. He could be matched up with a slot receiver or even against tight end Jake Ferguson.
Robertson has shown early in his tenure with the Lions that he has a nose for the football. An opportunity could come available for him to create a takeaway. He's shown flashes of his physicality and the impact it can have on a game, and Sunday could create an opportunity for him to notch his first takeaway of the season.