Cowherd: Goff Much Better Than Prescott, Would Choose Over Burrow
When the Detroit Lions made the deal to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, many were more concerned with the haul of Draft picks they were getting in return than the eventual franchise quarterback.
At a glance, Jared Goff was widely viewed as a stopgap player who could help the team bridge the gap to the future. However, he has been nothing short of exceptional for the last two seasons of his time in Detroit and earned a hefty contract extension as a result.
Goff became the second-highest paid quarterback in terms of average annual value Monday by agreeing to a four-year, $212 million contract. The veteran passer is the latest to set value for quarterbacks who are due extensions.
One notable quarterback who is also entering the final year of his current deal is Dallas' Dak Prescott, who has yet to sign a new deal. Many have compared Prescott's potential value to Goff's and evaluated where the Cowboys' passer should land.
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd took aim at that debate Tuesday and stated that Goff's contract is incomparable to what Dak is worth, as Detroit's passer has vastly outperformed Dallas' over the course of their respective careers.
"The headline says, 'Well where does that leave Dak Prescott and the Cowboys?' Well, I don't know, those are two different conversations. Because Jared Goff's a much better quarterback than Dak Prescott," Cowherd said. "Jared Goff's been to a Super Bowl and to two NFC Championships and in the same conference. ... Goff's done it with two head coaches, multiple coordinators, two rosters, two different divisions. Goff's a much better thrower of the football. Goff's contract extension should not look like Dak's, because they're not the same player. In fact, I would argue that as Goff has become a steady veteran, he's progressed in his career, he's actually gotten better in the playoffs."
This discussion was part of a larger segment in which the host discussed which quarterbacks in the league he would rather have on his team than Goff. He chose Goff above Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts, Prescott and Jordan Love.
It can come as a surprise that he valued Goff over Burrow, but Cowherd did so in the context of Cincinnati's passer coming off an injury that sidelined him for much of the 2023 campaign.
"This is the hardest one. Burrow is better, Burrow has four straight years with injuries, Goff never gets hurt. I'd go Goff and I love Burrow," Cowherd said. "But aren't you concerned about Burrow's injuries? When's the last time he had a good September? You're getting to a point with Joe Burrow where the injuries are a part of it. Like you have to bake it in. People always bang on Lamar Jackson for being hurt, but, okay, then Joe Burrow gets hurt. So if you're asking me today, who I would take, this moment, very close, it's Goff."
"Again, I know Burrow's better. I'm not denying that, I'm not in any way. More mobile, I think he's as good a third-down quarterback as the league has. But all things considered, I'm really concerned about Burrow's health."
Instead, Cowherd argued, a better comparison for Goff has been the guy he was traded for in Stafford. Both players have 24 wins and are tied with 41 giveaways since being traded to their respective teams, while Goff holds the edge in completion percentage in passing touchdowns.
Stafford does hold the leg up in the fact that he led the Rams to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team, but Goff took a step toward evening the score with a win over his former team in the postseason last year.
The two quarterbacks have both had big impacts for their new teams, and their reasonably comparable statistics are what led Cowherd to draw a much closer line between them than between Goff and Prescott.
"Don't even consider Goff and Dak the same, start considering Goff and Matt Stafford much closer. Yes, I said it. Now, I think Stafford is a greater overall talent, both are number one picks," Cowherd said. "But Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, since the trade where Stafford went to a franchise with momentum and McVay and Goff went to a tire fire with a young Dan Campbell, who we all though the opening press conference was a little amateurish. ... Goff and Stafford are a much closer comp than Goff and Dak. The numbers all tell you, Dak's comp is Kirk Cousins, Goff's comp statistically is Matthew Stafford."