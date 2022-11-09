Craig Reynolds Placed on IR, 3 Lions Not Spotted at Practice

The Detroit Lions actually had a healthy amount of participation on Wednesday, the team's first practice ahead of their Week 10 contest against the Chicago Bears.

After a victory against the Green Bay Packers, the only three players not spotted at practice were cornerback Chase Lucas, wideout Josh Reynolds and running back Jamaal Williams.

Multiple players who had missed practice time in recent weeks returned to the team's Allen Park practice field, including Matt Nelson, Ifeatu Melifonwu, AJ Parker and Jason Cabinda.

Kerby Joseph, who is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol practiced in a red jersey, while linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was donning a brace.

The talented rookie is still considered day-to-day, after suffering a right arm injury against the Packers.

Craig Reynolds placed on injured reserve

Unfortunately for the Lions offense, running back Craig Reynolds will miss at least the next four games, as it was announced he was placed on the injured reserve list.

He left the Packers game prematurely dealing with a rib injury.

Reynolds has been a player the team has been given slightly more carries to, along with veteran Justin Jackson, as D'Andre Swift has seen limited carries the past few weeks.

Williams has been the primary ball carrier while Swift works his way back from shoulder and ankle injuries.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed to reporters a couple of weeks ago the coaching staff was still looking to gain further evaluation this season on a couple of young players on the practice squad, including running back Jermar Jefferson and defensive lineman James Houston.

Jefferson made the active roster last season, but has not appeared this season, as he has been developing on the practice squad throughout his second season in the NFL.