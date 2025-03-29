D.J. Reed Came to Detroit to 'Win a Lombardi'
In past years, the Detroit Lions may have been viewed as an afterthought when it comes to Super Bowl contenders.
However, with the success the team has had over the past two campaigns, Motown has become a desirable destination for players who are eager to compete for a championship. That was the case for veteran cornerback D.J. Reed, who inked a three-year deal to join the Lions this offseason.
During a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Reed explained that the Lions' wining pedigree was the main attraction for him to sign with the team in free agency. After recent struggles throughout his three seasons with the New York Jets, Reed is eager to come to Detroit and compete for a championship.
Though a notion such as this would've been surprising in years past, a Lions team that has won 27 regular season games over the last two seasons has certainly become a destination that players believe they can come to and compete for titles.
“I wanted a chance to win a Lombardi, bro. That’s something that I want to do. I want to win a Lombardi with my teammates, with my coaches, with my organization. I wanted to go somewhere and play good football, meaningful football," Reed said. "That was the main thing for me. To be in Detroit, it’s just a blessing, bro. God really works in mysterious ways. The ownership, the Fords, head coach (Dan) Campbell, everybody’s just working as one. So, I’m really looking forward to it, and the city of Detroit, they’re gonna be getting all I’ve got, bro. I’m excited, man, it’s gonna be lit.”
Reed expressed appreciation for the fan support that he's received since signing his contract, as the Lions' fanbase has largely praised the signing. He profiles as an instant-impact starter, with the ability to play a big role for Detroit's defense in 2025.
In fact, Reed went as far as to say that Detroit already feels like home for him, which is high praise for a player who has previously spent time in New York, Seattle and San Francisco.
“It felt like home, bro, it felt like home. Detroit gets a bad stigma, treacherous and all that," Reed explained. "Going there, I didn’t know what to expect. But, Detroit has a really nice area, that’s why you’ve got to go places and see things for yourself. It’s a beautiful area, it’s really nice to be honest with you.
"The fans showed me mad love. When I hit my dance, when I signed my deal, I was happy. The fans, the interactions have been great. My teammates have been great. I’ve been talking to (Terrion Arnold) T.A. a lot, and I’m just looking forward to talking to everybody and going to work.”
Reed's three-year contract comes with $32 million guaranteed, and he's expected to be the team's top cornerback while 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold continues to develop.
Detroit has Super Bowl aspirations once again in 2025, and it's clear that its biggest free-agent addition has hopes of reaching those goals in the upcoming campaign.