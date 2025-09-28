D.J. Reed Carted Off Field, Arnold Also Departs
Detroit Lions defensive back D.J. Reed suffered an injury in the third quarter of the team's matchup against the Cleveland Browns and was carted off the field.
The injury occurred in the fourth quarter, with the Lions leading 20-10. Reed, who had secured his first interception as a member of the team in the second quarter, was defending a deep pass intended for Jerry Jeudy.
Officially, Reed was ruled questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He was carted to the locker room.
Reed's injury occurred with the Lions leading 20-10. Shortly after, Lions punt returner Kalif Raymond added to the margin with a 65-yard punt return touchdown.
The veteran was one of multiple Lions defenders to suffer injuries in Sunday's game. Kerby Joseph, who also had an interception, left the game in the first half with a knee injury but ultimately returned in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered a shoulder injury and was also helped off the field.
Reed's interception was his second takeaway of the season, with the first being a fumble recovery he logged against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
The veteran was appealing to Detroit due to his relentlessness in pursuing the ball around the field. This stems from a mindset that he has had for a long time of wanting to show up well on film.
"I would just say just always wanting to show up on tape," Reed said in a recent interview with WXYZ Detroit. "I've been coached by some great coaches, and that's something they always emphasize — running to the ball. So now, I just feel like it's second nature in a way."
Reed and the Lions were facing off against one of the league's most experienced players in quarterback Joe Flacco. Detroit was determined to disguise looks and make identifying coverages difficult for the 18-year veteran.
"Just a professional. He's been playing in the league, shoot, since I was a kid," Reed said. "He's seen it all, so we've got to get ready for him. I'm excited for the opportunity. This is a championship week, I'm looking forward to it."
The Lions took an early lead on touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with two field goals from Jake Bates. They led 20-7 at halftime, before the Browns cut into the lead in the third quarter with an Andre Szmyt field goal.