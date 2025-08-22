D.J. Reed: 'If I'm Healthy, I'm Going to Ball'
On Thursday, the Detroit Lions’ starters got their last game-type action before the season kicks off, taking on the Houston Texans during joint practice.
One of the starters getting their last reps against a different opponent was the star of the free-agent class, cornerback D.J. Reed.
Overall, Reed was proud of his defense’s fight and effort, and he appreciated the chance to compete against new receivers.
“(I) felt pretty good,” Reed said. “I thought we played solid as a defensive unit, thought we came out and played great. It was good going against different receivers. I was pretty happy about today.”
Additionally, the Texans’ size in the receiver room gave him and the other defensive backs a new look to prepare against.
“It was good work, especially for the DBs, going against different types of receivers,” Reed revealed. “They’ve got a lot of guys who are 6-foot-plus, bigger-body receivers, so it was great getting looks against them. Overall, it doesn’t matter who you play, it’s ‘wax on, wax off.’ It was nice to compete against somebody else, though, honestly.”
While Reed felt good about the practice, he and the unit were not satisfied with their efforts. He conceded that the team still has things to tune up before its season-opening matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
“I feel great,” Reed admitted. “We are about 17, 18 days out. I feel really good. Obviously, we got some things to clean up that are minor, but that’s what practices and walkthroughs are for. I’m really confident about the whole 11 playing as one, really confident.”
While health has been a concern, with multiple defenders missing time during the preseason, Reed’s self-assessed health update was a good one. The Kansas State product feels fully healthy and ready to go for the start of the season.
“I feel great, about everything,” the cornerback said. “My body feels good, normal soreness from training camp, but I’m going into the season healthy, so I am grateful for that. If I’m healthy, I’m going to ball. So, I just have to continue to take care of my body, and yeah, I’m looking forward to the season.”
New coordinator, same goal and confidence
While this is Kelvin Sheppard’s first season manning the play sheet for the Lions’ defense, the Lions have a lot of the same players that flew around the field with Aaron Glenn calling the shots last season.
No matter who’s calling the plays, it falls on the defense to make its coordinator look like a genius.
“We got phenomenal coordinators, but we got the same players,” Reed pointed out. “It doesn’t really matter what they call, we got the players, all 11 are going to go make the play, go find the ball, especially on defense. Our job is to make coach Shep (Kelvin Sheppard) look good. Whatever he calls, we are going to play to the best of our abilities. I’m really confident with how we are doing so far. We are going to keep progressing, (and) I’m really excited for the season.”
The motivation remains to get the ball back to the potent Lions offense, and the defense did that job Thursday. The unit forced four turnovers during the practice session.
“It’s great (getting turnovers). We have a great offense, so any time we get the ball back to them, that gives us a higher probability to win,” Reed emphasized. “When we get picks, we celebrate those. Handshakes ready, you see all the confidence. We had, I think, four of them today. So, that’s a great day.”
Mentoring Terrion Arnold
Arnold is a player that has been getting plenty of buzz during training camp, with the defensive back expected to make a sizable leap during his second year as a pro. This offseason, the veteran defensive back has taken the time to mentor and coach up the Alabama product.
“TA (Terrion Arnold), personality-wise, one of the most confident guys that I’ve been around. He’s had a great training camp,” Reed said of the second-year cornerback. “Now, we are starting to get into Green Bay, during the season. I told him the word of the day today is consistency, we just have to put it together. He has to put it together, one day at a time. Taking everything serious, walkthroughs, practice, treatment, he has all the talent in the world. So, I’m excited to see him put it together this year.”
‘Secret’ to Fitting in with Lions
Reed, who signed with the Lions this offseason, is in the midst of his first training camp in Detroit.
The secret to fitting in with Dan Campbell’s squad, it turns out, is not a complicated formula.
“Football, man,” Reed started. “If you love football, you’ll fit right in (at Lions training camp). I love football, so I fit right in.”