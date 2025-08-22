Five Players Lions Preseason Finale Is Most Important For
The Detroit Lions have their final preseason game Saturday, and with that comes a final prove-it opportunity for players on the fringe of making the roster.
Fifth-year coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have done a superb job of building the roster, which lessens the wiggle room for developmental players. However, the Lions will face plenty of tough decisions with players emerging and looking worthy of being kept on the initial 53-man roster.
Saturday's preseason game will be the final opportunity for these bubble players to make an impression on the coaching staff.
Here are the five Lions who the preseason finale is most important for.
QB Hendon Hooker
The preseason has not been a successful one for the third-year quarterback, who has been beaten out by Kyle Allen for the backup job to this point. That's not to say it's been all bad, as Hooker has been solid in recent practices, but the exhibition slate has been a struggle.
Hooker has shown some mobility, which is a trait that sets him apart from the rest of the quarterback room. However, he has led just one scoring drive in three games and turned the ball over four times in three halves of play.
Campbell noted that he currently trusts Allen more than Hooker. While the younger passer does have the benefit of being a player the team drafted in 2023, he needs to prove that he's a player that the team can count on in a pinch. If he struggles again, the Lions may have a legitimate case to carry only two players into the regular season.
WR Jackson Meeks
Meeks has flashed plenty of talent over the last two preseason games, and is starting to make his presence felt. The Lions drafted two young wide receivers, and with four established veterans at the top of the depth chart it could be difficult to justify keeping the undrafted free agent.
However, another strong performance could simply make him hard to keep off the final roster. Meeks has been dependable when called upon, which has certainly helped his case. However, if he struggles in Saturday's game, then it could spell doom for his roster chances.
Detroit's third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa seems to have proven himself, which could mean he sees a lighter workload in Saturday's game. If that's the case, Meeks would likely get one last big opportunity to shine and prove he belongs on the Lions' final roster.
DT Keith Cooper Jr.
Cooper is another undrafted free agent who has been productive throughout training camp, and as a result he's been in the mix to make the final roster. What complicates matters, however, is the recent return of Mekhi Wingo.
With Wingo, a 2024 sixth-round pick, back in the mix, there is another player in the way of a potential roster spot. Cooper has some versatility and can play as an end in addition to his tackle duties, which does make him appealing.
Ultimately, Cooper will need a strong showing to prove that he is worthy of a spot. The Lions have a need at defensive tackle with Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike injured, and Cooper could fill that void in a rotational role.
OL Kingsley Eguakun
An undrafted free agent in last year's class, Eguakun made some noise before ultimately spending the year on the team's practice squad. Now, the retirement of Frank Ragnow has opened up somewhat of a need for depth at the center position.
Graham Glasgow appears to have won the job, with Tate Ratledge slotting in at right guard after getting center reps throughout the offseason. Eguakun has been up-and-down with the second-team, but has also played some guard to showcase his versatility.
Glasgow's injury has an impact on Eguakun's hopes of making the roster. If the veteran's lower-leg injury in Thursday's practice turns out to be just a scare, then the need for depth at center lessens. A good showing from Eguakun could make matters interesting, as he remains in a battle with several other depth options.
EDGE Nate Lynn
The Lions' defensive end depth took a hit with the injury to rookie Ahmed Hassanein and the news that Josh Paschal may be out longer than initially expected, which could open up a spot for a player like Lynn. Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport will be the leaders of that group, but the depth will be tested.
Without Hassanein, the Lions have multiple different options to potentially look outside of their top options. On the roster currently, Lynn and Isaac Ukwu are the two main competitors. Ukwu had a sack in last week's game, but Lynn has been the more consistent player to pop during practices.
If Lynn can put together another solid outing, Detroit would feel compelled to keep him. At the very least, it's one final audition for him to land on one of the other 31 teams if the Lions look for external help on the edge.