D.J. Reed Injury Is Not Season-Ending. Could He Land on Injured Reserve?
The Detroit Lions are going to be without cornerback D.J. Reed for the foreseeable future.
Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, head coach Dan Campbell indicated Reed could land on the injured reserve list, but his injury is not expected to cost him the entire 2025 season.
The veteran defensive back left the Browns game early and was carted off the field with a hamstring injury.
Detroit's fifth-year head coach noted the team may be required to sign another cornerback for practice purposes.
Terrion Arnold suffered a shoulder injury, but his status for the game against the Bengals remains unclear. Campbell noted that should the former first-round pick not be able to play this week, he would be expected to return for the following game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Detroit is liking going to count on veterans to continue to step up, including Amik Robertson.
After Arnold struggled the first three games of the 2025 season, the coaching staff wanted to get the former Las Vegas Raiders defensive back more involved in the defense.
“Hey, man, next man up. You know, the way this team is built,” Robertson explained to reporters, after the Lions defeated the Browns at Ford Field. “A lot of guys can come up and play. So that was all honesty, that was our mindset. Next man mentality is more the reason why we won the game.”
Robertson nearly picked off Joe Flacco and finished Week 4 with two pass breakups. With more playing time, the 27-year-old expects to make even more impactful plays.
“It’s crazy, man. I’m thinking about the near pick. I’m so used to coming in and out. I was out there, I’m trying to get a turnover. I’m talking about the ball missing. It’s like, it’s a lot of things that I wish I could have back, you know, but it’s just cool, man. I’m very confident in myself, man," said Robertson. "I know when this (expletive) get to rolling, I’m a bad individual.
"So like I said, just build off of this game, watch the tape, come out there next game with even more energy and more swagger and more aggression. At corner I can feel routes. You know, I do a lot of reading,” Robertson added. “I was reading the quarterback. You know, when I play, I think my instincts kick in a little bit more when I’m on the field a lot. I get comfortable, man. Like, I get very comfortable when I’m on the outside. So like I said, man, expect my play to increase every week.”