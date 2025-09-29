Lions 'Next Man Up' Mentality Keeps Being Tested
The Detroit Lions have made resilience a key component of their DNA under head coach Dan Campbell.
It’s helped transform the Lions from perennial pretenders to one of the NFL’s most respected contenders. However, resilience is often forged through adversity, and once again, the Lions are being forced to prove that their “next man up” mentality is more than just a catchy slogan.
Last season, Detroit endured the definition of an injury-plagued campaign, with a double-digit number of players ending up on injured reserve.
Despite the attrition, Campbell’s squad weathered the storm, and notched a franchise-best 15 wins and a second straight NFC North crown. It was the type of season that validated the roster-building philosophy of general manager Brad Holmes and the relentless, never-say-never approach of Campbell.
Fast forward to this year, and the injury bug has begun to rear its ugly head yet again.
In their 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns Sunday, the Lions lost both of their starting cornerbacks – Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed – to physical ailments.
Arnold, Detroit’s first-round pick in 2024, exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. After the game, Campbell expressed that he doesn't believe Arnold's injury is serious, but said that his status for next week against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain at the moment.
Reed, meanwhile, was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury that appeared significant. In the postgame, Campbell conveyed that he doesn't envision the veteran defensive back suiting up next Sunday.
If Reed is out for an extended period of time, it would be a detrimental blow to Detroit’s secondary. Reed was acquired by Holmes & Co. this offseason to be the team’s replacement for Carlton Davis, the Lions’ No. 1 cornerback last season.
Just last week, Reed largely curtailed the production of Baltimore’s top receiver, Zay Flowers, and he recorded a game-changing interception in Detroit’s win over Cleveland. It marked his first pick as a member of the Lions. That was one of three passes defensed on the afternoon for Reed, whose 34-yard return on the interception led to another health scare for the team’s secondary.
All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, who has been battling a sore knee, also left Sunday’s game after an awkward fall while blocking on Reed’s interception return. Though Joseph eventually returned, it was a stark reminder of how thin the margin for error is in the defensive backfield.
In the aftermath of the injuries to Arnold and Reed, Detroit had to reshuffle on the fly.
Veterans Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin took on expanded roles, while nickel corner Amik Robertson shifted to the outside.
On Sunday, Robertson recorded two passes defensed, and nearly secured the Lions’ third interception of the day.
He's in line for a sizable amount of reps at outside corner until Arnold and Reed are back healthy.
For Robertson, the new responsibilities are no big shake, and it's because he and his Lions teammates embrace the “next man up” motto.
“Hey, man, next man up. You know, the way this team is built,” Robertson told reporters after Detroit's Week 4 win against Cleveland. “A lot of guys can come up and play. So that was all honesty, that was our mindset. Next man mentality is more the reason why we won the game.”
As for Campbell, that adaptability is exactly why his Lions team continues to succeed despite dealing with trying circumstances.
“Well, I told Brad (Holmes), ‘The good news is we have seven days until the next game instead of six,’” said Campbell, whose Lions were coming off a short work week after a victory on Monday Night Football in Baltimore. “That’s the good news.”
Even with depth pieces like Robertson, Maddox and Ya-Sin stepping up, though, the injuries continue to pile up.
Heading into its matchup Sunday with Cleveland, Detroit was already down two defensive starters: defensive tackle Alim McNeill, still recovering from an ACL tear, and EDGE Marcus Davenport, who is set to remain on injured reserve until at least late October.
The sheer number of players lost in just a month of play brings about familiar questions.
A year ago, the Lions proved they could overcome seemingly every ounce of adversity throughout the regular season.
Yet, by the time the playoffs came around, the wear and tear caught up to them. Their divisional-round loss to the Washington Commanders was as much about attrition as a lack of execution.
In 2025, Detroit is determined not to let history repeat itself.
The Lions are fortunate to have experienced depth in the secondary, including a combination of more than capable veterans and versatile role players.
Still, the road ahead won’t do Detroit and its secondary any favors.
The Bengals loom in Week 5, with receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins waiting to exploit any cracks in Detroit’s coverage.
And beyond that, a daunting midseason slate of games awaits, featuring the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Vikings and Commanders. These are all teams capable of doing damage against an undermanned secondary.
Yet, if the Lions have taught the league anything over the past year and a half, it’s that they refuse to fold.
Campbell’s culture has instilled belief in every player on the roster, whether starter or backup. That belief has already paid dividends, and it may need to again in the coming weeks.
For Detroit, the goal is bigger than simply surviving injuries. It’s about proving it can still consistently find a way to win despite them.
With strong leaders like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson setting the tone, and with reserves ready to step up at any given moment, the Lions continue to embody the very essence of resilience in the face of adversity.
The “next man up” mentality is more than just a cute catchphrase in Detroit; it’s a key component of the fabric of the Lions.
And if Campbell & Co. intend on making a deep playoff run this season, that mentality will once again be their most powerful weapon.