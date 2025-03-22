D.J. Reed Lions Jersey Number Revealed
New Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed will don the same number he wore while playing with the New York Jets.
On social media, the 28-year-old confirmed he would be wearing the No. 4 this upcoming NFL season.
The veteran defensive back is aware of the talent level in Detroit's secondary. In fact, he tried to land one of the emerging safeties in the league on his former team.
Reed expressed to reporters he talked to former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh about potentially drafting the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back.
“I’m a big fan of Brian Branch. Even when he was coming out of Alabama," Reed noted. "I actually told coach Robert Saleh, I was like, ‘With the 17th pick, you’ve gotta get Brian Branch.' This guy is a dawg."
Along with Kerby Joseph, Detroit's safeties unit is considered one of the best in the National Football League.
“I’m really looking forward to playing with the safety duo. That’s something I was very excited about is I’m going to be playing with two All-Pro safeties, which that’s going to take my game to the next level," said Reed. "And I think it’s going to turn up the whole defense.”
Part of the appeal of one of the higher-rated free agents available was his willingness to give it his all on each and every rep.
"When I'm done playing, I want to be able to say I gave everything to the game," Reed explained to reporters during his introductory media session. "That's something I looked myself in the face and said, 'That's how I want to operate.' So, it doesn't matter if I get paid, doesn't matter if I'm not paid, I'm going to play the same regardless of whatever the situation is. That's just how I operate."