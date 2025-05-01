Dan Campbell Attends Sold Out AC/DC Show at Ford Field
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in attendance with his wife at Ford Field for a sold out AC/DC concert.
The capacity crowd of 45,000 enjoyed the classic hits on Wednesday evening and sang along with a band that has stood the test of time.
It was the first time the iconic rock back had played at Ford Field with Brian Johnson as a the lead singer in a decade. The band last played in the area back in 2016.
Campbell's wife Holly took to social media to share the popular NFL coach enjoying the concert, including taking videos and singing along to "You Shook Me All Night Long," one of the band's most popular songs.
According to the Detroit News, "Lead singer Johnson, 77 years young, sang every word like he was squeezing the last breath of air from his lungs. He wore a cutoff Harley Davidson shirt and frequently clutched his heart, but he moved around the stage in a joyous manner, yelling out, 'Detroit, we missed you! We did!' early on."
Last season, Campbell was asked what type of music he would like to listen to as gameday hype.
The former NFL tight end noted he has a large list he could refer to, but Metallica was typically what he would listen to the must.
"Well, I've got a lot, I've got a lot," Campbell said. "But I would say most of it probably stays with Metallica. Master of Puppets is a go-to, Enter Sandman. Believe it or not, I also like classical music. I like the soundtrack from The Last of the Mohicans. That's my old throwback movie. I love the violin, I love the cello. So, that kind of gets me going a little bit."
Ford Field will be the host of upcoming concerts from Post Malone (May 18), the Weeknd (May 24-25) and Kendrick Lamar (June 10).