Dan Campbell Climbs Recent NFL Head Coach Rankings
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is entering his fifth season at the helm with the organization he once played for.
With question marks swirling regarding how the team will respond after losing both of their coordinators, the former NFL tight end is tasked with leading the Lions on another playoff run.
In a recent CBS Sports ranking of NFL head coaches, Campbell came in fifth, climbing three spots higher than back in 2024.
Ahead of Campbell were Nick Sirianni, John Harbaugh, Sean McVay and Andy Reid.
As writer Cody Benjamin explained, "Detroit, which sometimes borders on reckless, but we still don't talk enough about how much his ferocious energy has redefined Lions football. He went from laughable meme to enviable leader as Brad Holmes began outfitting him with all-star weaponry, and even heartbreaks haven't deterred his unit from playing with the authority of an NFC heavyweight. Losing both of his coordinators in 2025 will be a new test, but let's not forget he's been the man steering Motown since his arrival."
Campbell recently appeared on 96.7 am The Ticket in Dallas and discussed why Detroit fits him and his personality.
“I belong here. It fit. I say it all the time, you don’t know when you’re going to get an opportunity or even if you will at head coach. There’s probably only one team that felt like I was the guy, and I’m there. It’s Detroit," said Campbell. "Just everything about it was the right fit for me.
"From the ownership to the city to the field, the location, the fans, just, man, the blue-collar attitude of this city, it’s just perfect," Campbell added. "It fits me like a glove.”