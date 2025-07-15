Key Questions, Concerns, Players to Monitor at Lions Training Camp
Training camp is right around the corner for the Detroit Lions.
Because the team plays in the Hall of Fame game on July 31, the Lions are hitting the ground running and starting early in 2025. For a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, excitement is building to a fever pitch for this year's group.
There are several intriguing storylines facing this year's team, including the rebuilding of the interior offensive line after a pair of departures.
While there are multiple young options to turn to, the Lions have had a wrench thrown into their plans by an ongoing contract situation regarding 2025 second-round draft picks.
Tate Ratledge, whom the Lions drafted 57th overall, is still unsigned and could be a holdout risk when the team begins training camp. 'Lone Wolves' co-host Christian Booher believes that a potential holdout would be a bad outcome for both Ratledge and the Lions due to the potential of him starting for the team in Week 1.
"I think if he doesn't have a contract on the report date, we should all start to brace for that possibility. I do think that Tate Ratledge holding out would be a worst-case scenario for the Lions," Booher said. "Let's face it, with all the turnover on your offensive line, you need Tate Ratledge to be there. This is a guy that you cross-trained at center throughout OTAs and rookie minicamp. He could be your starting center in Week 1. He's gonna be in that competition, you need him to be there when you start training camp practices. For that reason, I wouldn't be surprised if the Lions give him that guarantee."
Ratledge was a right guard in college at Georgia, but will be in the competition to start at center after spending time cross-training at the position and was getting first-team reps in OTAs.
He'll be competing with Graham Glasgow to start at center, with the loser of that competition expected to start at guard along with 2024 sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany.
On the latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast, the hosts have a comprehensive training camp preview. Among the topics discussed are developmental players who could rise up the depth chart, players facing the most urgency in training camp and a former offensive lineman calling Penei Sewell overrated.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.