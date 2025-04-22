Maakaron: Lions Land Alabama OL in 7-Round 2025 Mock Draft
After months of evaluating prospects, the Detroit Lions will finally be able to add to their roster in the NFL draft this week.
Detroit has seven picks at this stage, including the 28th overall selection in the first round. General manager Brad Holmes has been one of the strongest drafters in his four-year tenure, and Lions fans are hoping that trend continues.
Here is my final projection for the Detroit Lions' haul in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Round 1, pick 28 — Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
With the interior offensive line facing questions after Kevin Zeitler’s departure and Graham Glasgow’s struggles, the Lions take advantage of one of the top prospects at the position being available and add an Alabama product to the mix.
Booker would compete with Glasgow and Christian Mahogany among others for the two guard spots, with Zeitler’s exit creating a vacancy on the right side. A mauling run-blocker who is agile and powerful, Booker would gel nicely with Detroit’s run-first identity.
This selection also follows a convenient trend, as Holmes has elected a player from Alabama in the first-round of each of the last three drafts. Booker has day-1 starter upside and would be a nice piece to help sustain one of the league’s best offensive lines as age begins to become a factor.
Round 2, pick 60 — Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
Alexander dominated the Mid-American Conference as a three-technique, notching 22 sacks across five seasons with the Rockets. He has an NFL-ready frame and plays with strength. The way he uses his length to be disruptive is one of his best traits.
There are still physical tools to be unlocked within Alexander, and one of the knocks on him is that he will be 25 in his rookie season. However, adding versatile defensive tackle depth would be beneficial for Detroit, and Alexander is ready to contribute right away.
Round 3, pick 102 — Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
The Lions have done plenty of homework on Sanker, as they met with him formally at the Combine and hosted him on a top-30 visit during the pre-draft process. He plays fast, quickly acting on his instincts and bursting to the ball.
Sanker led the ACC in solo tackles each of the last two seasons and has 273 career combined tackles in four seasons. He also had two sacks in 2024, indicating that there is upside for him to be utilized as a blitzer.
With the departure of Ifeatu Melifonwu, Sanker could be a replacement capable of doing some of the versatile things Melifonwu offered when healthy. Detroit has shown plenty of interest, and it’s not hard to see him having a rotational role defensively behind Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.
Round 4, pick 130 — Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
A Michigan native who was a terror at Division II Hillsdale, TeSlaa had mixed results after transferring and playing his final two seasons at Arkansas. He played predominantly as a slot receiver, but has the size to be a threat on the outside as well.
Brad Holmes voiced a desire to add young depth at wide receiver. TeSlaa will need to develop before he emerges as a true top option, but his speed and ability to bring in contested catches should help him contribute right away.
Round 6, pick 196 — Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama
One of the Lions’ most pressing needs is at the EDGE position, as finding a consistent threat opposite of Aidan Hutchinson could give them one of the league’s most dynamic pass-rush units. In a deep class, the Lions can afford to wait for a player they like at the position rather than reach to fill the need.
Robinson will likely need to add mass before he becomes an authoritative edge-setter, but he has athleticism and can bend around the edge to make a difference as a rusher. He also is physical with his hands and has displayed some craftiness in getting off of blocks.
Round 7, pick 228 — Trikweze Bridges, CB, Florida
Bridges collegiate career began at Oregon in 2019, where he redshirted then gained another extra year due to the pandemic. As a result, he spent five years at Oregon before transferring to Florida for his final season.
Due to injuries, Bridges bounced around at Florida between cornerback and safety, starting seven of his 13 appearances. He’s not afraid to tackle, a skill the Lions desire of their defensive backs, as he led the Gators in tackles with 70 combined and added eight passes defensed. He’d be an intriguing late-round flier who has some upside.
Round 7, pick 244 — Branson Harris, OT, Pittsburgh
An injury cost Harris the opportunity to work out for teams throughout the pre-draft process, and he may have risen up boards due to his lateral quickness off the line of scrimmage. He’ll need some development before being a reliable contributor, but could be competitive depth for the Lions’ array of young offensive linemen.