'Things Happen in This Game': Dan Campbell on Early Injuries

The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team.

Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.

"No, I don’t feel like it’s something that we did different," said Campbell, when asked about the number of injuries impacting his team. "I mean, I don’t feel like it’s because of the way that we went about stuff. And I think things happen in this game. I mean, some teams they don’t -- they don’t put everybody on these injury reports. Some of them will practice, they don’t practice. So, I’m just trying to be open and put everybody on here (injury reports)."

This weekend, the team will be without D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, John Cominsky, Jonah Jackson and Austin Seibert.

Two additional members of the offense, Josh Reynolds and DJ Chark are questionable for the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Campbell continued, "I know it obviously looks worse than maybe it is at times, but we look at everything and it’s not like I’m just blind to the fact that we have injuries. But man, I pay a lot of attention to all that. I look at all the data. We’ve got GPS, we’ve got -- the way we train, man, I look at it all and I just, I don’t feel like it’s something that we’re doing at this point. Look, we look and I’m going to continue to look. I mean, I’m not going to just totally turn a blind eye.”