'We're Gonna Be Fine': Campbell Discusses Rash of Injuries
The Detroit Lions have been battered by the injury bug in recent days, particularly since they took the field for the preseason game against the New York Giants on Aug. 8.
Most recently, the Lions had three players leave practice early as Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and Jahmyr Gibbs all departed. On Monday, coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism that those players would not be out long term.
Reports have indicated that the players shouldn't miss significant time and are likely to return by the regular season opener.
"Immediately two days ago, my phone's blowing up," Campbell told Lions flagship radio. "I've got all these people hitting me up about, 'What happened to Gibbs?' 'Oh my God, T.A.' All these reports are out and I'm like, 'Okay.' I think we're gonna be fine here. I think we'll be good."
Gibbs was dealing with a hamstring injury, while Arnold was being evaluated for an pec injury and Rakestraw had an ankle issue. Fellow cornerback Carlton Davis is also dealing with a hamstring injury.
Rakestraw provided an encouraging update Tuesday during an Instagram live video, stating, "we are perfectly fine.'
Campbell also provided an encouraging update on second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker, who missed the last two practices while in concussion protocol. He wouldn't commit to the Tennessee product playing in Detroit's second preseason game Saturday against the Chiefs, but explained that he's trending in the right direction.
"Yeah, I think there's a good chance," Campbell said. "I can't say absolutely yes, but I think it's trending the right way."
Hooker went 5-for-9 for 36 yards passing and also rushed four times for 34 yards in his preseason debut against the Giants before leaving the game with a concussion.
The Lions have been forced to add multiple pieces in the secondary in recent days, signing cornerbacks Essang Bassey and Javelin Guidry while waiving a pair of injured players in Morice Norris and DaRon Gilbert.