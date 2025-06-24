Dan Campbell Disrespected in PFF Returning Coaches Ranking
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has built a strong reputation as one of the NFL's best at his job heading into the 2025 season.
After a sluggish start to his tenure leading the Lions, he has asserted himself as one of the preminent leaders. The Lions have enjoyed previously unprecedented success under his regime, winning back-to-back NFC North championships.
However, a lack of a Super Bowl ring has limited his ascent into the overall upper echelon of coaches. In a recent ranking of the top-10 returning head coaches, Campbell was ranked ninth by Pro Football Focus.
"When Dan Campbell was first hired in 2021, he emphatically announced that he would change the Detroit Lions' culture. He’s done that and so much more," wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "After starting 4-19-1 over his first year and a half as head coach, Campbell found a way to flip the switch, and the Lions have now won 35 of their past 44 regular-season games."
In Wasserman's opinion, he believes that losing both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be a challenge for the Lions' fifth-year coach. However, he still believes that Campbell is among the league's most-capable leaders.
Campbell ranked behind Andy Ried, who was first, followed by Campbell's mentor Sean Payton in the second spot. Rounding out the top five in order were Sean McVay, John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin. Also ahead of Detroit's coach were Jim Harbaugh, Kyle Shanahan and Nick Sirianni.
"Across that stretch, which started in Week 9 of 2022, the Lions rank second in PFF offensive grade as they’ve resurrected Jared Goff’s career. They’ve carried an elite offensive line for multiple years and have a deep stable of weapons," Wasserman said. "The defense is more of a work in progress, but there is hope with stars Aidan Hutchinson, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Campbell’s biggest challenge this season will be coping with the losses of coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, but he has proven that he can lead the Lions out of any abyss."