Dan Campbell Has Least Wins Among Remaining Coaches Hired in 2021

Two coaches that were hired in 2021 have already been fired.

The Detroit Lions enter this week looking to rebound after a disappointing start to the 2022 season. 

Among the coaches that were hired in 2021 and are still with their NFL team, Dan Campbell has the least amount of wins. 

David Culley and Urban Meyer have already been dismissed, while Campbell has four fewer victories than New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. 

campbell5

Through 22 games, Campbell has a record of 4-17-1. 

While not many pundits had the Lions being a playoff team, only having one victory this season has put the spotlight on Campbell and his entire coaching staff. 

Currently, it is perceived that Campbell's decision-making during games and the defensive scheme has not put the roster in the best position to succeed to consistently execute and win games. 

"I think everybody is in the same boat here. Everybody is upset. Everybody is frustrated. Nobody likes losing here," Campbell said last week. "I think everybody knows we’re better than 1-4, but we haven’t showed that collectively. 

"I also know what kind of group we've got in this locker room. Brad (Holmes) and I built it that way, so these guys aren't going to lay down, they're not going to give up," Campbell continued. "It's a good group of guys, and we've got to regroup. We got the bye to do that. Make adjustments. Figure out what we can do better. How do we use our personnel? What do we do to maximize the personnel?"

Record of remaining coaches hired in 2021

  • Nick Sirianni -- 15-8
  • Brandon Staley -- 12-10
  • Arthur Smith -- 10-13
  • Robert Saleh 8-15
  • Dan Campbell -- 4-17-1
  • David Culley -- 4-13
  • Urban Meyer -- 2-11

