Dan Campbell Has Struggled Against These Three Teams
The Detroit Lions have enjoyed plenty of success under Dan Campbell, but there have been some bumps along the way.
While the Lions have dominated their division as of late, some of their foes have had their number outside of the NFC North over Campbell's four seasons.
The 2024 season allowed for a revenge tour of sorts, as the coach was able to knock off a pair of teams that had had success over the organization in recent years.
Here are three teams the Lions have struggled against under Campbell since he took over in 2021.
Seattle Seahawks
The Lions' win over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football last season had to feel good for several reasons. Yes, it was an exciting victory over a good opponent in primetime, but it was also the first time Campbell had beaten the Seahawks in four meetings.
Seattle is the only non-divisional opponent that Detroit has played in each of Campbell's four seasons at the helm, and the two teams will not play each other in 2025. Before last year's win, Seattle had taken each of their first three matchups against Campbell.
In 2021, the Seahawks dominated the Lions who were led by Tim Boyle as Jared Goff was sidelined. The following year, the Lions lost an early season shootout at home to Seattle 48-45, a game that wound up deciding the final playoff spot in the NFC as the Lions missed the cut on that head-to-head tiebreaker.
Perhaps the most crushing loss was their home opener in 2022, as Seattle won in overtime on a touchdown from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett. Detroit finally got their revenge last season in a dominant win.
Dallas Cowboys
Like the Seahawks, the Lions exacted revenge on the Cowboys last season after two tough losses earlier in Campbell's tenure. Detroit will play the Cowboys in 2025 at home after their first three meetings with Dallas were all on the road.
The Lions lost 24-6 in 2022, the first meeting between Campbell and the team he played for for three seasons. In that game, the Lions were driving down the field trailing 10-6 when tight end Brock Wright was tackled at the 1-yard line. The Lions would fumble on the next play, setting off a string of four-straight turnovers that turned a close game into a lopsided loss.
Detroit's matchup against Dallas in 2023 came in primetime and is one of the most memorable games of the last several seasons. It was a battle between the two teams, coming down to a final drive for the Lions.
Jared Goff threw a touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown with less than a minute left, and the Lions elected to go for two rather than tie the game with an extra point. Goff hit Taylor Decker on a trick play, but confusion as to which lineman reported as eligible resulted in a penalty negating the conversion.
After a penalty on Dallas gave the Lions yet another shot, Goff's pass to James Mitchell fell incomplete leading to a 20-19 win for Dallas.
The Lions bounced back with a dominant win in Dallas last year, though that game was marred by Aidan Hutchinson suffering a season-ending injury. Detroit and Dallas will meet on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 this upcoming year.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore and Detroit have met twice in Campbell's tenure as head coach, with the meetings both going in the Ravens' favor albeit in different ways.
In the first showdown, Detroit hosted the Ravens and held Lamar Jackson in check for most of the afternoon. Trailing 16-7 in the fourth quarter, the Lions got a rushing touchdown from Jamaal Williams and a field goal from Ryan Santoso to take a late lead with 1:04 remaining.
Detroit appeared to have the Ravens smothered by sacking Lamar Jackson twice on the final drive, but Jackson converted a fourth-and-19 with a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins. After a spike and an incompletion, Justin Tucker hit an NFL record 66-yard field goal to steal the win.
In their most recent meeting, the Ravens dominated Detroit in Baltimore. The Lions' explosive offense was smothered, and Jackson accounted for three first half touchdowns en route to building a 35-0 lead after three quarters. The Lions scored a late touchdown but ended up falling 38-6.
Detroit will get its chance to knock off the Ravens when they travel to M&T Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 3.