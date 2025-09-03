5 Takeaways from Lions' Week 1 Unofficial Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions have released their unofficial Week 1 depth chart, and while these early-season listings often come with caveats, there are still plenty of noteworthy developments.
From a surprise at wide receiver to concerns about the depth at EDGE, here are five takeaways from the unofficial season-opening depth chart.
Isaac TeSlaa isn’t No. 3 receiver
One of the bigger surprises was seeing Kalif Raymond, not Isaac TeSlaa, listed as the team’s third wideout behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
Raymond has been a steady contributor since 2021, with nearly 1,900 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during that span. He’s also one of the league’s most reliable punt returners.
Still, after a strong training camp, many expected TeSlaa to rise into that role. His absence from the top three suggests Detroit values Raymond’s experience and versatility, although TeSlaa could carve out a bigger role as the 2025 campaign progresses.
Linebacker group looks like strength
For years, the linebacker position was viewed as a weakness in Detroit. That narrative appears to be shifting.
Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone headline the group as proven leaders, while Derrick Barnes and Grant Stuard provide quality depth.
Campbell’s continued growth should be pivotal for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense, and Anzalone continues to be one of the locker room’s most respected voices.
Add in Barnes’ steady play and Stuard’s high motor, and the Lions suddenly have one of the more stable linebacker units in the NFC North.
Safety depth has improved
The Lions boast one of the top starting safety tandems in the entire NFL with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. However, since the beginning of training camp, questions have lingered about the depth – or lack thereof – behind them.
That concern has eased a bit with the arrivals of Thomas Harper and Daniel Thomas.
Harper, claimed off waivers from the Raiders, was one of the most productive undrafted free agents from last year's rookie class. He recorded a 78.3 Pro Football Focus overall grade, and amassed half a sack, a fumble recovery, an interception, two passes defensed and 26 total tackles in 15 games (five starts).
Meanwhile, Thomas, a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Jaguars, brings immense special teams value. In fact, he’s logged a total of 1,184 special teams snaps the last five seasons, including at least 230 in each of the past four campaigns.
With these additions, the Lions now have a safety room that looks both top-heavy and increasingly dependable in the reserve category.
Lions are all-in on Grant Stuard experiment as kick returner
One of the more unconventional moves is listing linebacker Grant Stuard as the team’s primary kick returner.
Stuard flashed during the preseason, including nearly returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Texans.
Additionally, Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp has been impressed with the offseason acquisition's potential as a returner, making him a rare linebacker entrusted with return duties.
While unusual, Detroit seems all-in on the experiment, hoping Stuard can provide a spark in an area that often plays a major factor in field position battles.
EDGE depth remains thin
Perhaps the biggest concern on the depth chart is the lack of proven depth behind EDGE defenders Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.
Hutchinson is already among the league’s elite pass-rushers, and Davenport has shown flashes when healthy. Yet, beyond them (no offense to Al-Quadin Muhammad or Tyrus Wheat), the Lions don’t have much in the way of proven contributors.
In a league where pressuring the quarterback is of utmost importance, this lack of depth could become a glaring weakness if injuries to Hutchinson and/or Davenport occur.