Dan Campbell Addresses Offense Secrets Being Shared Online
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best offenses, as coach Dan Campbell and coordinator Ben Johnson have built the unit into a juggernaut.
With so much talent on that side of the ball, Johnson has been able to be creative with his decision making and create unique plays that allow the Lions to keep defenses off balance.
However, some of the terminology used by the offense may have made their way online after a social media post by running back Jahmyr Gibbs. In the photo, running back Jermar Jefferson is posing in front of a whiteboard with a list of what appeared to be terminology the Lions use for pass protections.
Campbell was unaware of this when asked by a reporter about the decision to post the photo on social media. He said that he would need to check on that situation, and ended his press conference immediately after.
“Oh I didn’t know that. I did not know that. Yeah, I need to check on that," Campbell said. "I did not know that. Yeah, I’d rather our stuff not be out there. Thanks.”
Gibbs had nine carries for 87 yards in the Lions' Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears, but had just two carries for four yards after halftime. He had a costly red zone fumble in the final stages of the first half, with the Lions driving already up 16-0.
Campbell explained that Gibbs' lack of touches in the second half was mostly circumstancial, as the offense didn't have as many opportunities to get him the ball after halftime.
"No, not really. I think it was more, we cycle those guys and David was kind of in rotation," Campbell said. "And then we just didn't get a lot of plays. We had two of those drives that were stall-outs, where we had a three-and-out and a four-and-out, or I guess both of them might have been a four and out. It just didn't quite work out, really."
Additional reading
1.) Mekhi Wingo Out for 2024 Season
2.) Opinion: Lions Can Still Achieve Huge Goals Despite Myriad of Injuries
3.) Burning Question: Is Lions Ben Johnson Top Candidate for Bears Job?
4.) 'A Lot of Punch Left': What Lions Are Getting In Kwon Alexander