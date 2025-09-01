Dan Campbell: 'We'll Have a Plan' For Micah Parsons
The Detroit Lions are in the early phases of preparing for their Week 1 opponent.
Detroit's roster was able to enjoy a couple of days off, but now must turn the page and focus on starting the regular season against two divisional opponents.
Detroit's mindset is not changing much, even though the team is starting off the year against two familiar foes.
On the road, Detroit heads to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. The NFC North was expected to be one of the tougher divisions in all of football, but a recent move has put the Packers in the national spotlight.
The Packers sent shockwaves throughout the league, when they traded for pass-rusher Micah Parsons, ending his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys.
Many Lions fans were hoping Parsons would end up in the AFC, or at least not in the same division as the Lions. Detroit has won the NFC North in back-to-back seasons, but winning a third division title in a row got that much more difficult.
Dan Campbell, speaking with reporters for the first time this week, expressed the team was just beginning their preparations for the early season divisional battle.
"These guys, gave them a few days off. Let them kind of clear their head. It was a good training camp. Today is really more about intro to Green Bay," said Campbell. "More than anything, it's getting them moving again. Lifting, running. We'll move them just a little bit outside. Do just a short practice, so that we are ready for tomorrow. Tomorrow will be our big day. It is good to have them back. Here we go, man. It's 2025."
Parsons presents a unique challenge, as he is able to line up at various spots along the Packers' defensive line.
When asked about the challenges the 26-year-old brings, Campbell quipped the team would plan similarly if Kenny Clark was still on the roster.
Detroit's fifth-year head coach acknowledged the talent of the former first-round pick, but expressed the coaching staff would come up with a plan to address what he could do against Detroit's offense line.
"I don't know how much it will change neccessarily yet. I mean, we are not even into third-down," said Campbell. "We'll get more into that in the next couple of days. Certainly, we will have our eyes on that. What kind of player he is. He's a really good player. So, we'll have a plan."