Dan Campbell Not Sure of Severity of Terrion Arnold Groin Injury
The Detroit Lions’ defense entered the 2025 season with high hopes of a turnaround in the secondary, but those plans hit a snag Sunday.
Cornerback Terrion Arnold, expected to be a core piece of Detroit’s defensive backfield, went down with a groin injury in the team’s divisional clash with the Green Bay Packers.
Arnold’s afternoon began with struggles, too, as he was beaten by Jayden Reed on a second-quarter touchdown pass from Green Bay signal-caller Jordan Love.
From there, things only got worse. The second-year defensive back was initially listed as questionable to return after going down, but the Lions later downgraded him to out, ending his 2025 debut prematurely.
In the postgame, Lions head man Dan Campbell admitted he wasn't sure of the severity of Arnold's injury. "It was enough to not come back (in the game), so we'll see," Campbell expressed.
It was a disappointing turn of events for a player who had flashed plenty of potential throughout training camp.
Arnold, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama, was drafted to be Detroit’s shutdown corner of the future.
That has yet to materialize, though, and he now faces a physical setback. Earlier this summer, the young defender also dealt with calf and hamstring ailments.
His rookie campaign also portrayed a player still finding his footing in the NFL.
Arnold allowed a 99.2 passer rating when targeted in 2024, and earned a lowly 50.4 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. The aforementioned coverage mark ranked just 176th among 222 qualified cornerbacks.
He also struggled with discipline, committing 10 penalties in 16 games, including eight in the first four weeks alone.
Despite those numbers, the Lions’ coaching staff and front office remained optimistic that Arnold’s natural ability and competitiveness would translate into improved play this season.
Training camp reports suggested he had taken steps forward, showing more confidence and consistency in coverage. That progress made Sunday’s setback even more discouraging for Campbell’s squad.
The Lions already entered the season with concerns about their cornerback depth behind Arnold and free-agent acquisition D.J. Reed.
Losing Arnold, even temporarily, places added pressure on the secondary against a schedule full of talented pass-catchers.
His health will be crucial to Detroit solidifying its pass defense and keeping pace in the NFC North.
The Lions drafted the 22-year-old with the intent of him becoming their long-term No. 1 corner. However, for that to happen, he must stay on the field and take the next step in his development.
Week 1 offered a harsh reminder of both the promise and the uncertainty tied to Arnold’s future.
The Lions need him healthy and productive. Yet, for the present moment, his groin injury leaves Detroit with more questions than answers.