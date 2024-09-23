Dan Campbell Police Reports Reveal How Family Harassed
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell sold his home in the Bloomfield area due to security concerns.
The decision to do so, which was made public following the team's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was the latest in multiple reports regarding the security of Campbell's home.
Detroit's fourth-year coach, who has become one of the sport's most popular figures as he's led the team to become a legitimate championship contender, had people showing up to his residence after the address was leaked following the Cowboys game last year.
"There's plenty of space, it's on two acres, the home is beautiful," Campbell told Crain's Detroit Business. "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."
In the evening of Dec. 31, Campbell called the Bloomfield Township Police Department. He reported that he had "lots of calls" coming to his home and that "at least three people," had showed up to the house, according to police records obtained by Lions On SI via a Freedom of Information Act.
The records indicate that all the people showing up to his house were all service related and that Campbell did not know how his residence information had been leaked.
There were also security issues stemming from an incident involving a classmate of Campbell’s daughter’s on Snapchat that was reported on Jan. 28.
Campbell’s address was doxxed in a Snapchat post following the NFC Championship loss to San Francisco.
Lyle Dungy, of the NFL Security Department contacted Bloomfield township police. Dungy reported that a classmate of Campbell’s daughter posted the family’s home address on Snapchat along with an obscene text: "Dumb f--- trying to go for it."
The classmate is a year younger than Campbell's daughter.
Township police investigators contacted a security official at the daughter and classmate's school and mentioned the Snapchat post.
"I advised (the security official) of the situation and told her that I had concerns there could be backlash for the posting and the response it may have cause(d)," the police report reads. "(The school official) later contacted me telling me that (the male classmate) had failed to show up for school and was called off."
Campbell and his family would ultimately post their home for sale in September and has already moved into a new home.