Lions Injury Updates: Davenport, Barnes, McNeill, Branch
The Detroit Lions emerged from their Week 3 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals with several injuries of note.
Among those who left Arizona dealing with ailments were Sam LaPorta, Alim McNeill, Derrick Barnes, Brian Branch and Marcus Davenport.
Coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Davenport's injury was season-ending, after reports indicated that it was trending that way following initial examinations.
"Davenport will be out, looks like that's a season-ender there," Campbell said. "Still getting some other opinions on that."
The Lions could look to a number of options on the defensive line to help replace Davenport. Those include Josh Paschal, who Campbell said is set to take on a bigger role, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike or practice squad veteran Pat O'Connor.
Barnes took a low block from Cardinals' offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and was carted to the locker room after getting to the sideline under his own power. Branch, meanwhile, exited the game after a helmet-to-helmet collision with tight end Trey McBride.
On Monday, Campbell indicated that Barnes will be out "a significant amount of time," with a knee injury but others, including McNeill, Branch and LaPorta were considered day-to-day. Branch also remains in concussion protocol.
When Barnes went to the sideline, and Alex Anzalone already out with a concussion, the Lions leaned on Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Ben Niemann.
"We've got a lot of depth, we trust every one of those players in there," Campbell explained. "It hurts, it's gonna hurt to lose Barnes. Barnes is playing at a high level, but if it's gotta happen in any room, the linebacker room gives you faith because all those guys can play. We have a ton of faith in those guys."
The Lions are still unsure whether Barnes will be eventually placed on injured reserve with a designation to return at some point this season.
"We're not gonna know on that, we're still getting second opinions on that," Campbell said. "What we know right now is he's gonna be down for a little while. We know that, and then it's just a matter of, once these opinions come back, how long is that gonna be? It's the knee, so is he gonna need something done other than one of the ligaments? And can it scar in? Can these ligaments scar in and everything will be good, just needs time? We know he's gonna need to be down for a little while, while the knee heals. And then once it heals, is he gonna need surgery?"
LaPorta, meanwhile, suffered a low-ankle sprain after getting rolled up on by Budda Baker making a block. He returned in the second half and was in and out of the lineup.
Despite the significant losses to injury, the Lions remain comfortable with the depth on their roster as well as the practice squad to be able to step up and contribute. Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have stockpiled depth with the goal of having ready-made options in the event of injuries such as what the team now faces.