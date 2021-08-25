'Make Plays': Expectations for Lions' Wide Receivers Discussed

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reviews his expectations for the wide receivers on the Detroit Lions roster.

The preseason is winding down, and it’s time for players to begin asserting themselves for the Detroit Lions.

One of the positions dealing with big turnover from last season is at wide receiver, where players such as Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay have found new organizations to play for in 2021.

Detroit has found replacements in veterans Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, but the book is out in the sense of how they will perform.

With much of the depth chart at the position somewhat up in the air and guys still fighting for roster spots, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about his selection criteria for his wide receivers.

“First and foremost, guys are gonna make plays,” Campbell said. “We’re looking for guys that can, one, separate, and two make the plays that are there. That’s the job description.”

Along with separation, Campbell is preaching route running. Focusing on the fundamentals, the coaching staff is focused on finding players who make it easy for Jared Goff.

“It’s a lot easier for the quarterback to make precise throws when there’s separation,” Campbell said. “That’s ultimately what we’re looking for. We have some guys that have enough in their body to do that.”

Currently, Williams, Perriman and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown are at the top of the depth chart. Other competitors at the position include Kalif Raymond, who will likely handle the special teams duties, and second-year receiver Quintez Cephus.

Detroit has had several players make their case for a roster spot over the course of the preseason. This group of players includes Tom Kennedy, who has had a very strong preseason.

‘I’m a Cabinda fan’

With the evolution of football toward more of a spread-oriented offensive attack, the need for a traditional fullback is becoming less and less. However, there will always be a role for a versatile athlete who can step inside and block.

Campbell and company feel they’ve found that with Jason Cabinda, a player in his third year out of Penn State. He’s played both linebacker and fullback, with the transition to the latter position coming in recent years.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Campbell expressed his admiration for the former Nittany Lion.

“I’m a Cabinda fan,” Campbell said. “Because I know what the guy is. And I said this the first day I got this job and I said, ‘Give me a guy that I know exactly what he is.’ Knows who he is, what he does, how he processes information.”

Cabinda is expected to be leaned upon in the run game, paving holes for running backs like D’Andre Swift and Jamal Williams.

Special teams will be a factor in roster selection process

As the Lions inch closer to cut day, where they’ll have to trim their roster from 80 players down to the season-opening total of 53, they’re establishing a criteria for those wishing to be on the roster.

Among the necessary criteria is special teams. For guys on the back end of the depth chart looking to make the roster, having the versatility to play on punt or kickoff team could go a long way in helping their chances.

“Special teams is gonna be a huge part of this selection process for us on the 53 (man roster),” Campbell said.

Additionally, Campbell is looking to reward players who play the game the right way while producing on the field.

“It’s big,” Campbell said. “I think to reward a guy who does it the right way and oh, by the way, produces. There’s production in the game. Where it’s hard is, it’s easy to say this guy does it right every day. He does exactly what he’s asked to do but physically he’s just not good enough.”

Notes

Head coach Dan Campbell noted that tight end T.J. Hockenson will become the target of increased attention from opposing defenses, but it is important for him to 'win' his battles despite opponents plan to try and stop him.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams is dealing with a groin injury and will be held out until next week. Campbell expects Williams to return by the start of the season against the San Francisco 49ers.

