Would Signing Recently Released Giants WR Fortify Lions Receiver Room?

The Detroit Lions could be in the market for an addition at the wide receiver position.

On roster cut-down day, the Lions elected to keep just four wide receivers on their active roster. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are the headliners, and for good reason as they are both established stars in the league.

However, the team has some concerns with its depth. Isaac TeSlaa has plenty of upside entering his second season, but had 16 total catches in his first season. The other player at the position on the active roster is Tay Martin, who has three career catches and is expected to contribute mostly on special teams.

Additionally, the Lions cut the front-runner to handle their punt return duties in Greg Dortch, which leaves them without a clear option to handle that responsibility on the active roster.

While the Lions have three practice squad receivers who could all help in both areas, albeit with different degrees of experience, an intriguing external option became available on Monday. The New York Giants released Darius Slayton, parting ways with him ahead of the second year of a three-year pact he had previously signed.

Slayton's deal with the Giants was worth $36 million over three years when initially signed, and he was due $13 million this season. He became expendable when the Giants brought in Darnell Mooney and signed former franchise great Odell Beckham Jr.

Now, the Lions are a possible landing spot for the wideout, who has history with new Lions passing game coordinator Mike Kafka. Prior to coming to Detroit, Kafka had the three previous years as the team's offensive coordinator including a stint as the interim head coach last year after Brian Daboll was fired.

Slayton has played seven NFL seasons, all with the Giants, and appeared in 296 catches for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has had four seasons with over 700 yards, never crossing over the 800-yard plateau, with the biggest coming in 2023 when he had 770 yards receiving.

The wideout would be an intriguing fit in Detroit. He has been a boundary wideout for the majority of his career, though he has also logged plenty of snaps in the slot and as a result could be utilized either way for the Lions.

With the uncertainty surrounding TeSlaa after an up-and-down training camp, adding Slayton could give the Lions an experienced and reliable third option heading into the regular season. Additionally, he does have some return experience having handled one punt and nine kick returns in his career.

Ultimately, this could come down to the financial element. The Lions are in a tough spot financially as they need to maneuver back under the salary cap, and as a result a player like Slayton could take a significant chunk of whatever money the Lions make available.

Because of this, it could be tough for the Lions to make an addition of this caliber. Still, if they're able to make the financial element work, it could be a wise addition to help fortify their receiving depth entering the regular season.