Dan Campbell Says Terrion Arnold's X-Rays Were Negative

Terrion Arnold exited Week 18 contest with left foot injury.

Vito Chirco

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) waits to run out of the tunnel at the start of the Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) waits to run out of the tunnel at the start of the Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Just when the Lions thought they were starting to get healthy on defense (with the return of Alex Anzalone), they lost another valuable defender Sunday. This time around, it was rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold

Arnold exited Detroit's Week 18 showdown with Minnesota in the third quarter with a left foot injury. He injured the foot while recording a tackle of Vikings running back Aaron Jones. The Alabama product proceeded to remain on the Ford Field turf for several minutes before being carted off to the locker room.

After initially being ruled questionable to return, Arnold was eventually downgraded to out. In his absence, reserve defensive back Kindle Vildor manned the outside cornerback spot opposite Amik Robertson. Arnold finished the regular season finale with two total tackles and a pass defensed.

The X-rays on Arnold's foot were negative, per Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

"I'll know more tomorrow, (but) it was obviously enough to where he couldn't finish the game," Campbell said of Arnold's injury in the postgame. "So take that for what it is."

Campbell later added that the rookie cornerback's foot "was pretty tender."

Arnold is the second starting cornerback that Detroit has lost to injury this season. In the team's Week 15 loss to Buffalo, Carlton Davis – the Lions’ No. 1 corner – suffered a fractured jaw that has since held him out of action. And, there is no guarantee that he suits up for Detroit this postseason.

The Lions, which secured the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs by beating Minnesota Sunday, have a first-round bye. Subsequently, Campbell & Co. won't begin their journey to Super Bowl LIX until the divisional round of the postseason.

Vito Chirco
Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 

