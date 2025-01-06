Dan Campbell Says Terrion Arnold's X-Rays Were Negative
Just when the Lions thought they were starting to get healthy on defense (with the return of Alex Anzalone), they lost another valuable defender Sunday. This time around, it was rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold.
Arnold exited Detroit's Week 18 showdown with Minnesota in the third quarter with a left foot injury. He injured the foot while recording a tackle of Vikings running back Aaron Jones. The Alabama product proceeded to remain on the Ford Field turf for several minutes before being carted off to the locker room.
After initially being ruled questionable to return, Arnold was eventually downgraded to out. In his absence, reserve defensive back Kindle Vildor manned the outside cornerback spot opposite Amik Robertson. Arnold finished the regular season finale with two total tackles and a pass defensed.
The X-rays on Arnold's foot were negative, per Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
"I'll know more tomorrow, (but) it was obviously enough to where he couldn't finish the game," Campbell said of Arnold's injury in the postgame. "So take that for what it is."
Campbell later added that the rookie cornerback's foot "was pretty tender."
Arnold is the second starting cornerback that Detroit has lost to injury this season. In the team's Week 15 loss to Buffalo, Carlton Davis – the Lions’ No. 1 corner – suffered a fractured jaw that has since held him out of action. And, there is no guarantee that he suits up for Detroit this postseason.
The Lions, which secured the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs by beating Minnesota Sunday, have a first-round bye. Subsequently, Campbell & Co. won't begin their journey to Super Bowl LIX until the divisional round of the postseason.
