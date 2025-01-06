Jahmyr Gibbs Gashes Vikings, Lions Earn No. 1 Seed After 31-9 Win
The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are two of the best teams in the National Football League.
On Sunday evening, a pair of 14-2 football teams squared off with a massive amount at stake. The NFC North turned out to actually be the best division in the league, as many predicted prior to the start of the 2024 season.
Prior to kickoff, it was determined the loser would end up having to travel out West to face the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Dan Campbell expressed that his defense not giving up explosive plays would be a crucial part of being able to defeat the Vikings again.
"If we give up a lot of explosives — we might control the time of possession, we might have more first downs, keep going down the list," Campbell told FOX 2 Game Day Live. "But, if we give critical explosives at critical moments, it ain't gonna matter. So, we've got to be on top of our game in that, too."
After 60 minutes of hard-fought action that saw a strong defensive battle in the first half, Detroit earned the No. 1 seed and back-to-back division titles.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 31-9 victory against the Vikings.
Jahmyr Gibbs involved heavily in early gameplan, carries offense
After the Vikings deferred, Detroit started the game on offense with an opportunity to strike first.
On Detroit's first offensive possession, Jahmyr Gibbs' number was called on numerous occasions, including on three straight runs.
Unfortunately, blocking issues resulted in some negative runs, including on third down, which ended Detroit's first drive.
After Detroit's defense stood tall on the Vikings' first drive, the speedy running back aided his team in opening the scoring.
Gibbs found daylight on a touchdown scamper of 25 yards that gave Detroit the early 7-0 lead.
On Detroit's opening scoring drive, Jared Goff was able to connect with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a gain of 23 yards and with Jameson Williams on a key fourth down.
Za'Darius Smith sparks defense
The veteran was a trade deadline addition that helped to stabilize a defensive line reeling, due to an injury to one of the team's best players in Aidan Hutchinson.
The former Cleveland Browns defensive end expressed his excitement, in the week leading up to the primetime game, regarding facing the team he spent the 2022 season playing for.
Without Hutchinson, Detroit's defense has struggled to bring down opposing quarterbacks.
Smith helped derail the Vikings' second offensive drive by bringing down Sam Darnold for a loss of 17 yards, electrifying the Ford Field crowd.
The Vikings found their way deep into Lions territory early in the second quarter. Darnold connected with Justin Jefferson on a 31-yard gain.
Detroit's defense stood stout with the Vikings knocking on the door, though. Even though Darnold had time to survey the field, he was unable to connect with his receivers near the end zone, including Jefferson on fourth-and-goal.
Defense holds, even after Goff throws deflected interception
The Vikings earned prime field position after tipping a Goff screen pass that found it's way into the hands of Ivan Pace Jr. Safety Josh Metellus was able to quickly read the play and tipped the veteran signal-caller's pass.
Both times in the red zone to start the game, Darnold was not able to connect with his talented wideouts.
At one point, Darnold threw six consecutive incompletions in the red zone.
After the first turnover of the game, the Vikings were forced to settle for a Will Reichard 25-yard field goal that trimmed Detroit's lead to 7-3.
To start the second half, the Vikings moved into the red zone on a 58-yard scamper by Cam Akers.
Again Detroit's defense stood tall with the Vikings knocking on the door, forcing a turnover on downs when Terrion Arnold knocked the football away from Jordan Addison.
Lions capitalize on Vikings' special teams mistake
After Minnesota cut Detroit's lead to 7-6 with just 0:20 remaining in the first half, the Vikings' special teams committed a critical mistake. Reichard kicked the ball out of bounds, giving Detroit the ball at its own 40-yard line.
Seeing an opportunity, the Lions elected to go on the offensive rather than kneel out the clock. Goff hit St. Brown for 19 yards, then Kalif Raymond for 11. With 0:02 left in the half, Jake Bates drilled a 48-yard field goal, giving the Lions a 10-6 lead heading into the break.
Lions use long third-quarter drive to eat up clock, Gibbs has career day
The Lions put together their first long scoring drive of the game in the third quarter. It came after Vikings kicker Will Reichard made a 51-yard field goal to cut Minnesota's deficit to one, 10-9, with 9:55 to play in the quarter.
On the ensuing Detroit possession, Goff completed each of his eight pass attempts for 59 yards, guiding Dan Campbell's offense on a 13-play, 70-yard drive. The scoring drive took 7:25 off the clock, and was capped off with a 10-yard TD toss to Gibbs.
It marked the second-year back's 18th total TD of the 2024 campaign, a single-season best mark for a Lions player. Additionally, with the score, he joined Billy Sims as the second player in franchise history with 1,300 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the same season.
Gibbs recorded a third touchdown to start the fourth quarter, scampering in from 13 yards out. It extended Detroit's lead to 15, 24-9.
On a career day, the former first-round pick finished with four touchdowns to aid Detroit secure their first-ever No. 1 seed in the postseason.