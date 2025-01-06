Lions' 2025 Home and Away Opponents Revealed
With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions have their 2025 opponents finalized. The schedule won't be revealed until the offseason, with the reveal traditionally coming in May, but the Lions now know their opponents.
In addition to playing each of the three other teams in the NFC twice apiece, the Lions will play against every team in the AFC North and NFC East. Rounding out their schedule will be the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams, all of whom finished in first place in their respective divisions.
The divisions that the NFC North line up with rotate each year, as they last played the entirety of the AFC North and NFC East in the 2021 season. In the 2024 season, the NFC North drew the AFC South and NFC West.
The Lions will play several of the league's best teams in 2025, including traveling to both Baltimore and Kansas City to take on Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, respectively.
Detroit has nine opponents that reached the postseason in 2024 and will play a total of 11 games against teams that made the playoffs.
The Lions clinched the NFC North with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, as they defeated them 31-9 to earn the division crown and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Lions 2025 opponents
Home: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Away: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs.